I Hate Suzie creator says drama was initially dismissed by broadcasters: ‘We already have our woman having a breakdown present’

Succession author Lucy Prebble has revealed that she initially pitched her upcoming drama I Hate Suzie to a variety of broadcasters, who all stated that they “had their ‘woman having a breakdown present’ already”.

I Hate Suzie, which discovered its dwelling on Sky Atlantic, stars co-creator Billie Piper as an actress whose telephone is hacked, leading to ‘compromising’ photos of her leaking onto the web – and jeopardising her profession and marriage.

Talking on the digital Edinburgh TV Pageant on Tuesday, Prebble stated the broadcasters’ dismissive angle to I Hate Suzie revealed deeper points throughout the trade.

“I went to a lot of channels with the present I’ve simply made, I Hate Suzie, and was informed that had their ‘woman having a breakdown present’ already. Proper. In order that present ended up getting made, so it’s not related by way of having something being held from me, however the equal that occurs on a regular basis is, ‘We have our Asian present’, ‘We have our present about Black individuals from London,’ and that’s the dialog that occurs on a regular basis that no one actually talks about.”

She continued, “And [there’s] additionally that stress to solely discuss the subject material from a racial perspective, or, for those who’re a woman, from a woman’s perspective. In order that that query all the time involves you, or that present all the time has to do with that matter. When if reality, that’s not everything of anybody’s existence, and that indisputable fact that it retains changing into about that signifies that it does turn out to be everything of somebody artistically, which mainly makes the vicious circle go spherical once more.”

