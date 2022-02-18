“I hate this sport!”: the disconsolate cry of a Russian figure skater who performed an unprecedented trick but did not win gold

Alexandra Trusova made an unprecedented jump in figure skating but had to settle for the silver medal



The women’s figure skating final at the Winter Games from Beijing 2022 It was loaded with controversy. Beyond the performance of the Russian Kamila Valievafavorite in all forecasts, who could not get on the podium, his compatriot Alexandra Trusova He was also the protagonist of a moment that went viral.

It is that the young athlete of 17 years made five quadruples in the same pass and despite receiving the highest score at free style, it was not enough to hang the gold medal. Once his second place was confirmed, something that thousands of athletes dream of, the Russian He burst out in anger and could not contain his pain.

“I hate this sport, I hate it! I’m not going out on the ice anymore!”he yelled as his team searched console her. “Everyone has a gold medal, but not me! I hate it!”she exclaimed in the middle of a fit of impotence, understanding that she deserved to climb to the top of the podium and not her compatriot Anna Scherbakova.

The images went viral on social networks and although some users shared their opinion and stressed that she deserved the gold, many also noted that her reaction may be due to the pressure she is under. Trusovalike several of her compatriots, has been hurt by not being crowned champion, instead of being happy to be one of the best in the world at what she does.

Alexandra Trusova in action (Reuters)

The most incredible thing is that her coaches and teammates had to convince the skater to go on stage again for the award ceremony, since her grief was such that at first she refused to receive the medal. Finally, the girl who was twice champion of the junior stage and third in the world championship accepted for getting on the podium.

For its part, Kamila Valievafavorite in all forecasts, finished in the fourth position. to the young woman 15 years could probably play against him the pressure for the controversy that accompanied these days his positive for doping, which did not prevent him from competing after the statement issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS). Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto took bronze.

