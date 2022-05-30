I have 4 reasons to believe that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is going to be a very groundbreaking game

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is going to be a groundbreaking sequel in the style of what Majora’s Mask meant to Ocarina of Time. That’s my bet. I have a few reasons to prove my theory… Do you want to know them?

When asked about the reason for making a sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild, producer Eiji Aonuma was clear that the DLC they were releasing fell short of all the ideas they had in mind. They needed another game to capture all their imagination, and of course to give rise to a bigger and even ambitious game. If not, you just have to look at the development time, which should currently be around five years. Without a doubt, something very big awaits us in the spring of 2023.

However, we do not know many details. We know things like the game is built on the foundation of the first Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The return of Ganon and the appearance of Zelda are also confirmed. Link will release new powers due to a mysterious event that he has to do with his right arm. We also know that Hyrule Castle rises and some of the gameplay will take place in the skies. We will have the master sword back… but everything else is unknown. Will we have old-fashioned dungeons? How epic will the story be? Will there be temporary trips? There are still a few months to see what Nintendo can give us, but these are my reasons to believe that we can be facing a very groundbreaking title within the Zelda franchise.

link’s arm

From the first trailer, we already saw that something happened to Link’s arm. When we received the second trailer, what we thought was confirmed: it’s going to be a very important game dynamic. Basically, everything indicates that our hero acquires the ancestral power of the Sheikah, a race specialized in the use of highly advanced technology and who swore eternal protection to the royal family of Hyrule.

What does this translate to? In which Link gains powers that he can use through his arm. At least a couple of abilities have already been shown. One has to do with a skill that would allow you to rewind time, something that Nintendo picked up in one of his usual patents. The other is a kind of flamethrower, which would be what we have usually seen in the Zelda saga as a fire staff. The curious thing about this matter is that in the design documents of the first Breath of the Wild there were already references to a discarded idea: making Link throw bombs through his arm, or directly converted into a bow or a mallet . Undoubtedly, it is about a great idea and with a lot of possibilities which I am sure will not disappoint.

A new world above the sky

Eiji Aonuma already said that there would be parallels between this game and Zelda: Skyward Sword. The reason is that ZBOTW2 introduces the possibility of traversing the floating lands of hyrule, which will still have to explain to us where they came from. It could all have to do with the Sheikah ruins that were buried a long time ago, but who knows… The fact is that this will allow us to have more exploration than in the first Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and that is already outrageous.

Through the trailer that was shown during the last E3, it can be seen that there is a transport system that takes us from the grasslands of Hyrule to this new environment. They are configured in the form of floating islands, and it seems that we can move between them through the parasail. I am almost certain that here we will have new dungeons, with a concept that we’ll see if it’s more traditional… or something completely groundbreaking like the divine beasts. In any case, I find what Nintendo proposes most interesting.

Time or dimensional travel

Time travel, or between dimensions, has been an indisputable key to The Legend of Zelda video games. I especially remember the excellent SNES A Link to the Past, where there was a point in the game where you could travel to a Hyrule corrupted by evil (Dark World). In Ocarina of Time, a similar resource was also used to make time travel, while in Twilight Princess, the Twilight Kingdom was chosen as a way to expand the gameplay.

I have a feeling that with Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 we are going to see an approach of this style, and it is something that supports the new look of Link, with very different outfits than we have seen to date. In fact, looks like a hero from the past. I am very intrigued by what Nintendo may be doing in this regard, because it can be a very powerful playable resource and deepen the playable structure. Of course, everything could remain a simple theory, but can you imagine that what you do in one dimension can affect the other? It’s already been done in other Zeldas, so it doesn’t seem like a far-fetched idea to me.

A more current story

We all know that the story of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was not rocket science. In fact, many of you complained (rightly) that the weight of the narrative was very discreet. There was a series of memories that you could get optionally… and that was it. However, something tells me that the team led by Hidemaro Fujibayashi is going to listen to users. The first trailer for ZBOTW2 were cutscenes and had a tone of the darkest and most sinisterespecially because of Ganon’s terrifying appearance.

This fills me with hope. I know that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm was done a bit to quench the thirst for narrative, covering a very interesting narrative arc. However, for me it is not enough. I think that if they manage to incorporate a good story line into this game, it could remedy one of the few flaws that the first title had. What do you think?

