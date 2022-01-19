“I have a problem without a solution”: Rafa Nadal’s confession about his physique at the Australian Open that caused concern

Rafael Nadal competes since 2005 with a chronic injury to his left foot (Reuters)

Rafael Nadal It is synonymous with strength and overcoming. “He is like a lion in the jungle, the greatest fighter in the history of this sport”, explained the little one Diego Schwartzmann in 2019, reflecting on his three-set US Open quarterfinal defeat…and couldn’t describe it better.

Back then, the Spaniard was not only battling his rivals on the pitch but also with a chronic and degenerative lesion that he had him in a bad way throughout his career and that he manifested himself in 2005 when he was 18 years old. Müller-Weiss disease haunts him to this day.

“With the scaphoid (located at the apex of the internal arch and an essential part of the skeleton of the foot) split in half, it is difficult for the injury to be forgotten. This is a truth like a temple and It won’t be forgotten for the rest of my life.”explained Rafa in the press conference after his last victory against Yannick Hanfmann about the ailments that have him in bad shape.

Nadal advanced to the round of 32 of the Australian Open (Reuters)

This disease, however, it did not deprive him of conquering the 20 Grand Slam that he has until today in his possession and that places him at the top along with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the top winners of the most important tournaments on the circuit, but at what cost?

“I play because it makes me happy and because challenges motivate me. If there comes a time when the pain overcomes everything else, and takes away the hope of achieving your goals, it’s time to think about other things”, explained the man from Manacor after advancing to the third round of the Australian Open.

“I have a problem that has no solution down there. Another thing is that he can let me compete with more or less guarantees and that is what we are trying to do. With what I have, I don’t expect the conditions for the rest of my career to be perfect, but I do trust that it will allow me to develop my professional activity on an ongoing basis”, he was honest.

Rafael Nadal fights to be the greatest winner in the history of the Grand Slam (Reuters)

Rafael Nadal learned to live with the degenerative disease that he was diagnosed with in 2005 after winning the Madrid Open: “After winning the Masters I woke up lame. I had a small disease of the scaphoid, which was thinner on one side, and it split. I had a difficult few months, we went to different doctors, some told me that they did not believe that I would be able to play at a high intensity again, ”he confessed in November 2020 on the program My house is yours.

“But in Madrid, Dr. Maceiras was studying Muller-Weiss disease and he gave me the solution. Since that time I play with a squad that diverts my support point “, he added at the time.

However, despite the fact that this accessory allowed him to continue playing extensive duels, other points of support were affected: “Thanks to the squad I have been able to play, but from then on it has disrupted other things: knees, hips, back… That happened to me with 19″, he revealed in the interview with the Spanish presenter Bertín Osborne.

Rafael Nadal will face the Russian Karen Lhacahnov for the third round of the Australian contest (Reuters)

The 35-year-old tennis player is aware that can become the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles in history if he were to win the trophy at this Australian Open and this goal is what encourages him to continue competing: “What I am not going to do is play without having options for absolutely nothing. or to make it extreme suffering. Suffering with options is always going to be worth it. If the suffering is without options to achieve the objectives, then it loses its meaning”.

“I have to be prepared to accept what may come in this life. I’m not much of a negative thinker, I’m a positive person in general and I try to see things thinking that they’re going to get better”, said the Spaniard, who will face the Russian Karen Lhacahnov for the 16th round of the contest, as long as his left foot does not play a trick on him.

After a 2020 practically without activity due to the arrival of the coronavirus on the planet, 2021 was a physically difficult year for the Spaniard since in addition to maintaining the problems in his foot, he was also going to add back pain that forced him to be absent from the Miami Open, part of the Washington tournament, Wimbledon, the Olympics, the US Open, the ATP Finals and the fourth Masters 1000.

