I have always believed that Mario Kart had no rival, but this driving game has surprised me

It is difficult to overshadow Mario Kart, but the only thing I can tell you right now is that I am very surprised with what Disney Speedstorm proposes. It is also free and has a very promising future. I tell you after having played its closed beta.

I am very used to arcade driving games, and more particularly those specialized in karts. In recent years, no release has managed to reach -in terms of success- the incombustible Mario Kart 8. There have been, yes, interesting attempts to propose alternatives by games as interesting as Crash Team Racing or Team Sonic Racing, which were not bad at all. In fact, both raised their own way of seeing kart racing, with the personality of their own licenses, as well as a certain originality in terms of gameplay.

Disney Speedstorm comes to join this particular list, and the main difference with respect to the video games mentioned (or at least the most striking) is its nature free-to-play. I know very well that this has traditionally been associated with products of questionable quality, but I have already tried it in a closed beta and I can assure you that it is better than I expected. Moreover, I am surprised. I did not expect much from this release, and it is already one of my most anticipated games for this 2022. The reasons are several. The main one is that gameplay is very solid, with excellent control and many options to discover, with more depth than I could imagine. But there are many more reasons to keep me excited about what’s new from Gameloft Barcelona, ​​and I’m going to tell you all of them below.

A quality alternative to Mario Kart

It seems easy to get a good gaming experience in karts, although it is more complicated than it seems. But good news: Disney Speedstorm does it fabulously. The sensation of speed is very successful, and also each circuit manages to differentiate itself from the rest with its own peculiarities. Running through the port landscape of Pirates of the Caribbean is not the same as running through vegetation in a landscape inspired by The Jungle Book. At the moment, there are not many routes, but what little I have seen has shown me that there is a lot of work behind it. Take the curves with skids is quite an experience, as well as taking advantage of the multiple shortcuts that you can find (there are not few).

The sensation of speed is very successful, and also each circuit manages to differentiate itself from the restYou have a button to skid, accumulate energy and benefit from a miniturbobut what I did not expect is that you could also skip to avoid a blaze of fire, a precipice or simply take advantage of a series of rails which reminded me of anti-gravitational driving in MK8 Deluxe. There are more usable elements in the scenarios than you can imagine. you have the typical acceleratorsbut also item boxes and the possibility of activating a special turbo when you accumulate enough energy in the race.

In particular, I was surprised by the maneuver of charge to opponents. You can do it to your left or to your right, taking your opponents out of the path of the track, as if it were a game of Burnout (slow-motion sequence included). Later each pilot has his own special ability. For example, with Donald you activate a maelstrom of blows that kills everyone who gets in his way, while Mickey will go faster, leaving behind a nice musical trail.

Apart from this, the characters have unique attributes of speed, acceleration, handling, turbo and combat ability. They also differ in power-ups that they can use in the race, with options such as throwing projectiles, deploying bombs, using shields or taking advantage of a teleport that helps you move faster around the track. In addition, each pilot can be assigned supporting characters like Pluto, Chip and Chop, Clarabelle and a long etcetera. Its function is to improve the statistics during the piloting, adding a layer of depth to the set.

I did not expect them to take advantage of Disney licenses in such an intelligent wayThat is why I tell you that I am surprised. I did not expect that Disney licenses would be used in such an intelligent way, and far from being a kart game aimed at a child audience, I sincerely believe that it will also delight the most grown-up players. In fact, the game offers a modernized perspective, with a quite aggressive soundtrack (considering the licenses), which connects with the new times. Basically, they are musical themes based on original Disney themes, but with an approach that follows current trends. And that is the feeling, that of playing with characters from your childhood, but somehow you feel that they want to connect with you.

But I still have one more important thing to tell you: there is a adventure mode which is based on seasons. The first available is that of Mulán, and is made up of a series of themed chapters. Each of them comprises a good handful of races, which are accompanied by a series of challenges, such as being in first position, ramming a certain number of opponents or drifting for a certain number of seconds. All this is for earn points to invest in the store, buy unlockables and level up our drivers, as well as customize the cars with new skins, wheels and more. All this can take you hours and hours.

The game is designed with a F2P mentality and I have no doubts about this, but I’m not saying that as a negative (at least until we know how the microtransactions work). Disney Speedstorm is not a game to give it a few days and forget about it, but it is made more in the Mario Kart Tour key, in the sense that for a certain time you will have new scenarios and probably pilots who invite you to return. At the moment we only have 12 charactersand it is a figure that is not bad at the moment, but it is expected that the catalog will grow imminently.

Disney Speedstorm is not a game to give it a few days and forget about itSo I couldn’t be more excited about this kart game. I really like the genre and I think the authors of the Asphalt saga are on the right track. Graphically it is very prominent and it shows that there is a lot of work and dedication. Playably it is polished and in terms of progression it seems endless. Also has online multiplayer and split screen for those who like the local game. I know it may be hard to believe, and it’s also free, but you can try it in its closed beta and see for yourself. That said: I want it for now.