I have canceled my Netflix account after more than 10 years, and it has not been because of the price or the content

Netflix is ​​having a bit of a rough time. For the first time in their history they have lost subscribers and have collapsed in the stock market. The company is already announcing measures to combat the problem that have not exactly been well received by the public. On the one hand, there are the constant rate increases, but now there are also cheaper plans that show advertising.

On the other hand, there is the ending of unlimited account sharing, and of course, there is also the problem with the content, which is tremendously abundant but not of quality and much less consistent. And yet none of those things definitely moved me to cancel the service. The biggest reason why I canceled Netflix is ​​poor user experience.

The involution of Netflix





In the early days of Netflix it was all about unicorns and rainbows. The platform had little original content, but what they did have tended to be mostly very good, and thus, easy to find. Non-proprietary content abounded more because before there was not so much competition that it took its material to its own platform and stopped licensing it to Netflix.

The Netflix apps have always been good, the service practically never goes down, the quality is more than decent (although it falls short of several competitors), it’s quick and easy to navigate, there are a bunch of cool hidden categories that seem to filter the very granular content, and that star rating system worked pretty well to adjust your recommendations.

So Netflix grew and changed things, not exactly for the better. First came the abundance of content, which is really not a bad thing, after all there is something for all tastes. The problem with this is that the library has been growing wildly for years and Netflix hasn’t updated its apps and algorithms to deal with it.

Content organization is extremely chaotic, sometimes (or most of the time) it is impossible to find out about the existence of series and movies even recently released. Netflix has a news and trends section and “why did you like it x and y” but none of it is complete, none of it really works as it should, or at least as the user would like.



My huge list of personalized recommendations… no thanks.

Even when you set up receiving news notifications in mobile apps, Netflix notifies you of what it wants when it wants and how it wants. More than once I have had to do a manual search to find the new season of a series (and original of them for worse) that I follow, because it did not appear anywhere on my cover or in multiple categories.

Netflix produces and produces content but its applications never show it to you

One day they decided to change the star system for a thumb of “I like” or “I don’t like” and the intermission of “not very good but acceptable, I could see something similar” disappeared. Netflix hasn’t recommended a single piece of content to me for years that it thinks I’m going to like.. The only reason I see something on the platform is because a friend recommended it or because I got an interesting trailer and decided to give it a try, or because it went extremely viral and I wanted to see what the hype (read ‘The squid game’).

The few times I’ve been bored enough to go surfing to Netflix to find something new to watch, I’ve found myself over and over and over again with the same things on the cover. Sometimes it doesn’t matter how many categories you browse, in all you see the same. It gives you the feeling that there is nothing to watch on Netflix even though there is more to watch than ever before.

The worst thing is that sometimes you start watching something that you think is terrible and leave it halfway through an episode or 20 minutes of the movie, and Netflix seems to understand from this that you have shown “interest” in that content and starts promoting similar things (and equally terrible for you) on your cover. It’s a horrible cycle of bad user experience that empowers itself.

So much content and there’s never anything to see



I also love when 90% of what I have on the cover I’ve already seen…

Then things happen with the content on the platform that make the brand sentiment worse and worse. It has happened that they cancel series that even become cult being just released and without any conclusion. This is not so much a “something I liked was canceled” problem, but rather a “Why am I going to read a book that comes without the last pages?“.

The current content offer is such and the free time so limited that not everyone runs to do a marathon of a series as soon as it is released, but Netflix does not take this into account and cancels the last pages of the book before it is finished. write, and they take away the desire to continue reading or even start reading. It is something that has become part of the company’s brand (“the cancellation sect”), and that browsing their library prevents you from getting excited about something you see in the news without knowing if it will survive.

To be a content offering service, Netflix does not seem to appreciate the content

It is in bad taste that I open the Netflix app and get “new season of x available” and you know that it has already been canceled, that it has no acceptable conclusion, and that it is not and will not be the last. But the one that has been renewed and also premiered new episodes does not appear anywhere, does not offer notifications, and does not even have a trailer on Netflix’s YouTube account…

Browsing the Netflix app ended up giving me the same listless, bored feeling of changing channels on the TV as always. and find nothing. When I realized how little or not I used the service, I decided it was time to cancel, and the poor content (and there is still a lot of good content) is not to blame.

Perhaps the saddest thing of all is that There are probably a lot of things on Netflix that I’m interested in watching, but Netflix has been unable to help me get them.

Super deals available today

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control

Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro Repeater

Xiaomi Portable Air Pump 1S