“I have come to Paris to play”: the statement of one of the star reinforcements of PSG that puts Pochettino in trouble

Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma compete for the position of PSG’s starting goalkeeper

Mauricio Pochettino He has a huge problem on his hands, a conflict that other world football coaches surely envy him. The Argentine DT has a multi-star squad in the PSG And, when all of your clients are available, you will have to make the difficult decision of leaving out a figure. For these hours, One of the biggest dilemmas centers on who will be the owner of the arc of the cast of the French capital.

PSG already had among its ranks a high-ranking goalkeeper such as the Costa Rican Keylor Navas. However, in the last market of passes the group that has the Qatari as president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was made of the services of the young Gianluigi Donnarumma, who arrived as a free player after being consecrated with the Italian national team in the last European Championship.

So far, Navas has saved on the first three rounds of Ligue 1 and Pochettino’s team has won all of them. But the 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper, who last weekend saw from the substitute bench the team’s victory as a visitor by 4-2 against Brest, has warned in the last hours: “I have come to Paris to play”. This is a statement that embarrasses the Murphy-born DT, who faces a dilemma that could generate tensions within the locker room.

“I have come to Paris to play,” said the young Italian goalkeeper (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

“PSG looked for me and loved me, and I wanted to come to PSG. The competition does not scare me, Navas is a great goalkeeper, but I am here to play“Said the former Milan player in statements to Canal Plus. To try to calm the waters, he added: “The competition is good for both of us, and also for me, because it makes me grow a lot.”

DT is no stranger to this situation and days ago he stressed that “only one goalkeeper can play in each game, so the decision of who plays will be taken in each game for the benefit of the group. For the moment, Navas has maintained his place under the three suits, but Donnarumma already seems to be in tune after having joined the training later for having played the Eurocup with his team.

Pochettino’s decision cannot be delayed much longer: Will you choose the experience of Navas or will you lean towards the freshness of one of the star signings of the current transfer market? Will you bet on a constant rotation between the two? They are unknowns that the European press has not yet been able to unveil and that threaten to become the first spark in a locker room in which the Argentine strategist will be forced to manage his egos to maintain good energy in the face of the great challenges they face. in front of.

