I have fallen in love with Cuphead The Delicious Last Course and all its references to animated films

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has arrived to offer us new content, but also some incredible references that I collect for you below. Continuing with his tribute to animated shorts, this time we will find the occasional surprise.

Just a few days after facing the incredibly difficult and fun challenges of the fantastic The Delicious Last Course, we turn our attention to the great inspirations that have served the independent studio Studio MDHR to bring to life this fantastic Cuphead DLC that oozes quality for all your pixels. With the same spirit of facing a good dose of challenges and fun for just a few eurosthe new island that allows us to explore (thus accessing the contents of the Cuphead DLC) hides unpublished bosses, new puzzles and lots of references to classic animated films!

As I did on The Cuphead Show, it’s time to put on the detective mod and take out all the similarities I’ve found with animated shorts or, in this case, with other audiovisual products. With this latest content, I have confirmed that the studio has decided to follow the historical evolution of animated shorts and has started to add slow motion as well. So, let’s not waste time and go there. Of course, before seeing them, you have to know that you can find some other spoiler related to the bosses and, especially, to the final villain of the adventure.

This guy rings a bell!

In this DLC we will be able to face several bosses. One of them is this kind of Santa Claus called Glumstone and that will make things difficult for us. However, it was very familiar to me and there was a somewhat darker time in which Betty Boop was cornered by this very similar man. Chance? I doubt it!

They were late coming out!

How could it be that having a game of classic animated shorts doesn’t bring out the characters of Tom and Jerry? Well, Studio MDHR has already fixed this, and although the series is about cat and mouse, the epic rivalry with these two characters is also part of our memory and childhood. I was delighted to see them!

Make me a snowman!

Mortirmer Freeze is another of the bosses that we encounter throughout this adventure and, how could it be otherwise, his appearance is not chosen at random. It is true that he has various phases in which he changes his appearance, but there is no doubt that his main design is based on this character from Golden Mawyer’s 1933 animated short “The Snowman”.

when the sun shines

I know that the reference probably comes from somewhere else, but as a girl of the nineties my mind has been agile and the first thing that has come to mind has been the Teletubbies and now I can’t see anything else other than this. It’s a bit humorous, but I find it very funny. Although who knows!

a family cow

Another iconic design from early Disney shorts was Clarabelle the Cow. This has been modernized, like others, including the House of Mouse. However, her original appearance will always remain in our memory and now she has her particular wink in Cuphead. In fact, another reference is that this boss ends up turning into sausages, a nod to the Three Little Pigs.

De Kingdom Hearts a Cuphead

It’s clear that this boss design is a total nod to Goofy when he transforms. Although here we see details such as a bow, there is no doubt that he is. On the other hand, this type of weapon-transport has reminded me of the inventions of the villain of the Montana Jones series, Lord Zero.

Cook, cook!

The first thing I thought of when I saw Chef Saleroso and his particular appearance was in The Little Mermaid and in the particular confrontation between Sebastián and the cook. When I went to check it out, I was surprised to see that certain design details like the red bow matched between both characters. Although it is a costume detail, we can see how both also share showing a friendly face and then completely losing their nerves.