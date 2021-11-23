I have gone from vagabond to commander in Myth of Empires and this has been my survival experience

Myth of Empires is an ambitious game of survival, open world and strategic battles that has much of many video games similar to it, but also something very personal: ending up participating in massive strategic battles against other groups of players.

We already have a good number of open world multiplayer titles behind us in which survival, collecting, building houses and destruction of our neighbors. Valheim, New World or Conan Exiles are some of them. Myth of Empires learns from its formulas; so much so that during the first hours of play you will be thinking: wow, this way of collecting materials is very similar to this title, this battle reminds me of this other one, this is how houses are made in what I played the other day, and this… Haven’t I already played it on this other site? The feeling of familiarity is constant. It has happened to me as the hours have passed in your world. And not only in terms of the mechanics, but also the rhythm of the game. We started Myth of Empires as a naked wanderer in the middle of a forest. We will have to start collecting everything we have around us, make weapons, kill animals to eat and not starve, and then we will have to build a house and prepare for war by recruiting allies.

That is to say, Myth of Empires (MoE) does not cut a hair in reproducing mechanics, dynamics and rhythms of so many other successful MMOs. So what is so special about it? Why should Myth of Empires interest you? to get started for its beautiful world. The studio that develops it is T’ien-Kung Studio, part of Angela Game. No, these names did not sound familiar to me either until I investigated the origin of their creators. I mention it because they are Chinese development studies, and you know how they work with the static image. MoE enters through the eyes. It doesn’t matter if you start your adventure in an area with huge trees, near the river or a plain. The atmosphere, the grass, the nature and the tone seduce. In addition, there is a good musical work that manages to fully immerse you in what you are doing. But this is not a gaze and wonder video game; here have to work. We quickly have to get our hands dirty collecting everything. Thus we will level up, we will access construction formulas, weapons, constructions and siege strategies.

MoE has a particular rhythm of play but that is just appreciated. The title has been in Early Access for a long time. And one of its great challenges has been, and is being, adjusting the balance between the rate at which our character begins to starve, the speed at which they level up, and the time it takes to make things. As the different alphas and betas have been played, a solution has been reached generous with the player. It takes us several days to be hungry, you level up quickly, but you have to get a lot of goods from the stage to start manufacturing, but, yes, they are plentiful. Items you craft also take time to appear. It costs a bit to get the point of this relationship, but when you do, you discover that it is a very agile title. It happens like Conan Exiles, it is a video game that wants you to quickly overcome the first sections of the game to throw yourself headlong into the interesting. You have to collect everything, manufacture like a patient while you do it, and prepare to take care of your needs a little later. You can tell that Myth of Empires is in a hurry to show you its best face, the one with the most personality, and it is the one that appears to you when you have already set up your beach bar, with your weapons, your strength and your war colleagues. That is, this MMO will not have an excessive number of hours in its initial phases.

MoE combines survival and great battles

The construction of Myth of Empires is comfortable, but has certain rough spots that still need to be polished. Sometimes the different interfaces are assembled together, you are not very clear about what one construction or another is for, and that the game is not yet 100% in our language condemns you to some moments of trial and error. There is also a problem with the fast pace of the game of making us level up and get new formulas; and it is that the old ones quickly stop making sense. But if you have played something Fortnite you will feel at home, because its mechanics and dynamics in this sense are similar. That is to say, as happens with his crafting, combat and sense of survival, there are solid foundations, good references and it is all fun, but he notes that he lacks one more point of polish in the face of his official departure. But everything is promising and what you have to do well, you do.

But going back to what I was saying before, the most attractive and unique part of Myth of Empires begins when you leave the survival part behind. The video game encourages you to recruit people you meet around the world, and includes torture or peaceful mechanics to achieve it. Urges you to assemble your little army, to arm it and move towards war. It also has skill trees for you to specialize yourself as a warrior and general. It is at this moment when Myth of Empires goes from looking like a survival game more to an experience huge, massive and immeasurable. Because when the title changes its scale and expands it, it surprises. You go from building small barracks with a cot to huge empires. From splitting your face with wild boars, you have a group of mercenaries to manage and control. You no longer worry about whether you can make a door for your house, but about how many catapults you can build and how you will pounce on the kingdom of your enemies. It is highly recommended play this title with friends, because when it comes to fighting, collecting or setting up strategies, you advance more and better with colleagues. However, it can also be played individually and is a satisfying experience; at least at the beginning.

I say this because building a house by yourself is easy and fun, but when you have to build a great empire, set up steps, take care of crops and prepare for war, it is more comfortable to have allies with whom to share the work. So as you progress through the different sections of the game, you will notice that Myth of Empires indirectly asks you to bring your colleagues, or you will have to work a lot. In order to solve this problem, and also to build your armies and have people do things for you, MoE looks again at Conan Exiles and their recruiting system. We must tame the people and soldiers we meet. Depending on your level, it will take more or less time to achieve it. Once we have achieved it, we can establish formations or distribute the work better, it will also be easier to attack and destroy the enemies. There is something wrong with the AI ​​and I think the combat itself lacks some punch. It has reminded me a lot of the blows, attacks and brains that the musou spends, but is fun.

Still work, but Myth of Empires is a good MMO

I still have a lot to play and enjoy this ambitious MMO, but I think it has known how to choose its references well. It’s kind of like a very nice cross between Conan Exiles and Mount and Blade. Myth of Empires is an agile MMO that takes you quickly to what matters, with a good technical finish, with a lot to do and surprising by how it increases its scale as you play. I think it is a great title to play with friends, because the growth it offers you is very rewarding. It allows you to make huge constructions, fight great battles against other players through recruited soldiers and friends, with siege weapons and strategy, but always starting as a random guy in a loincloth. All in all, what fun it is to go from being a hobo to a commander in Myth of Empires.