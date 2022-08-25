I have played Splatoon 3 and these are the novelties of the story mode and multiplayer

Splatoon came surprising Wii U players with a crazy, fun and up-to-date proposal for modern times. Two years later its sequel would pick up the baton, improving some details of the first installment. Now, in 2022, Splatoon 3 is about to arrive on Nintendo Switch, promising to be a refresher for the saga. Will covering everything in ink be as fun as ever?

Splatoon has always seemed like a completely relaxing concept to me. It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about a shooter with territorial confrontations, that filling everything with grease and ink is, to say the least, de-stressing. For adults, it is almost a therapy at the end of the day and for children, a way to unleash all their imagination and energy. Be that as it may, Nintendo’s goal is for all kinds of players to find their own concept of fun in this saga. Therefore, it was a joy to enjoy this amazing game in the already distant year of 2015, and no less surprising to also learn about the origins of Splatoon.

As is often the case with Big N games, it was a complete success, so those from Kyoto did not hesitate to expand the idea with a sequel that was just as fun or more fun than the original. But… is there room to continue growing without tiring the fan? Or are we talking about a Splatoon 2.5? After playing a few games of Splatoon 3 a few weeks after its launch, I can tell you that there are reasons to be happy because I think it has enough new features and improvements to hook even the most veteran of the series both in its multiplayer aspect and in the game. history mode. And in these impressions I hope to shed some light on everything that you will be able to enjoy at home next September 9, when this long-awaited action game goes on sale. Of course, keep in mind that the content to which I have had access is limited, so we still have to delve much deeper into all its news; but I have given some details the sea of ​​​​interesting.

The new region of Tintelia

First of all, I would like to highlight the existence of Tingling, the new region in which we will move. As always, we are talking about an urban place, adapted to fashions and the underlying culture. On an aesthetic level, there are customization options for our character, very much in line with what we are used to. It is faithful to a style and that way it is maintained. What does change are some concepts. Fashion furry for instance. Anyone who is a bit into social networks, memes and trends knows that it is still a popular element among young people and, I’m sorry if I sound very boomer, but that’s how it is. These types of current details are the ones that are reflected in the game and, therefore, one of our main obstacles is precisely a mass in which, if you fall into it, it transforms you into a kind of stuffed animal. It is in this type of detail that it seeks to reach a current and young audience, but it does not stop having a certain sense of humor for the older ones that we cannot help but see as something from another generation.

He does not stop having a certain sense of humor for the older onesArguably one of the goals of Splatoon is to build bridges. That parents can play with their children, friends with each other, or even alone. In fact, the individual game has been favored with a greater weight of the campaign, finding missions that are not very long, but that pose some kind of puzzle. Variety is sought and for this, we can make use of the range of weapons at different times, adapting to the needs or objectives. And speaking of armasI was able to test the new one, the Acromatizador Triple, which depending on our movements, attacks in one way or another. This gives a certain strategic component and understand me with that, the games are fast, frenetic and any unexpected factor can be the formula for success. However, we know the basic mechanics of the game and in that it is quite true to its roots.

The solo campaign is entertaining. Between level and level we can access X, a space blocked by this mass that I was talking about and that we can clean thanks to X and our X. This area is designed to favor exploration a little more and provide motivation for actions individual. For this reason, we can find collectibles and traces of history that tells us about the crazy past of Tintelia. Of course, do not expect a complex narrative, but it provides that extra entertainment that is appreciated.

The Salmon Run, a success now accessible

Now, I believe that the central axis is undoubtedly the multiplayer game And this leads me to talk to you about Salmon Run. Already in the second installment we could see this mode, however, it was limited to certain hours and moments restricted by Nintendo. Now this is not so. We can access this horde mode with friends whenever we want and I must admit that it is extremely fun. The difficulty is sometimes almost crazy and progressive, but we must take into account that it can be moderated up to a range of 200. Personally, I think I’m not crazy enough to get into the maximum level, but even in beginner mode, you will find a good challenge.

In addition, it seeks to promote group coordination and we can send signals that help us to do so. The enemies They can be of all kinds, from minions to small bosses that can throw the game down. Be that as it may, they are unexpected and crazy. The extra factor is given by the randomness of the weapons that not only plays with the surprise factor, but also seeks to balance the team. Imagine if we all went with brooches! Because of course, it seems strange to me that someone who is reading these impressions does not know a minimum of the saga, but each weapon has specific characteristics. There are short-range, long-range, those that paint more, those that less… Each one fulfills a specific function and that when we play team against team is very useful. Of course we will be able to play the traditional way. A “Capture the flag”, but focused on conquering the maximum territory based on ink.

As always, these matchups are fun, almost unpredictable, downright crazy. We finished the game with a scenario full of two-color ink and a desire for revenge in the case of having been the losing team. Luckily, the internet connection It has been simplified compared to previous installments and we can connect quickly or spend time on the shooting range, while the rest of the players are ready. From there, we can select our tools and let’s play!

I would like to say that everything is going so smoothly, but even a great game has its little rough edges. Although at a graphic level it works like a shot, in the Tintelia area it has some scratches and frame drops. In this case, resources are sacrificed in pursuit of gameplay and, luckily, there is no problem with that. The controls are still comfortable, preferably to play with a controller and not in portable mode, since the game always looks better and is more appreciated. But, by contrast, on Switch OLED it is nonsense how colors and environments are seen. Yes, and it is that I have also been able to test it in this one and, indeed, the visual improvement that this console entails in pursuit of its little sister is remarkable. For such a visual game, it’s worth it if we get the chance to try it out this way.

The jump is not so big as to consider this delivery a break of schemesNow, I have already told you a little about what the foundations of this Splatoon 3 entail and, personally, I think that the jump is not so great as to consider this installment a breaking of schemes, a rethinking of the saga or a rebirth. Nevertheless, is it necessary that it be? The fun and all the elements that we like are still present, not to mention that it is a good gateway for those who have not had the opportunity to do so. Do we need to play the previous ones? Clearly not. There are news, of course, improvements over the previous ones and a latent will to give depth to the title. I don’t know about you, but for me it’s enough, at least for now. Now, all that remains is to see the final product, but for now, I’m on the Splatoon 3 bandwagon.