I have returned to macOS after 2 years using Windows and I have had to change some of my habits

The act of changing the operating system It is certainly a great challenge for anyone. Whether in the field of telephony (the classic change from iOS to Android, or vice versa) and also in the field of computers. It is precisely the latter that I have had to face again after two years using a Windows desktop computer, and now go back to macOS with a MacBook Air.

Going from one operating system to another has caused me to realize the great differences that can be had with regard to the habits that can be had to be able to telework on a daily basis on this same web page. In this article I tell you about my experience after this return to macOS and theTwo habits I have had to change.

Getting used to keyboard shortcuts on Mac

When writing for a whole day in a communication medium, it is quite common to be constantly using keyboard shortcuts. These are really helpful when it comes to cut a text, copy it, paste it and above all to take screenshots. Keep in mind that to perform all these tasks, the most common thing is to press the Control button in Windows. But in macOS this changes completely, since a lot of importance is given to the Command button.

This has undoubtedly been one of the big “problems” that I have had to face. Especially considering that a change must also be made in the position of the fingers, since being for 8 years used to a Windows keyboard, everything changes in macOS. At first, I had to make a reminder of the main keyboard shortcuts on Mac, being the screenshot one of the most different that you can have.





And in relation to the latter, I also had to modify the default settings that can be found. By default, the screenshots generated a file on the desktop that is not the most comfortable to work with when they are needed make edits or copy an image in a conversation through one of the messaging networks that you have installed. That is why I had to first get used to working with these files locally. But in the end I modified it so that they are stored directly in the clipboard.

But luckily, the fact of having previous experience in the operating system has meant that I can end up getting used to it quickly. The problem is mainly that I will also be using Windows on a day to day basisalthough to a lesser extent, having to constantly change these types of habits when working.

Using split screen is much more intuitive in Windows

When working in a media outlet, it is quite common have multiple windows open simultaneously. One of them can be the editor or word processor where an article is being written, and in another window the browser with the font or fonts that are being used. This is something that in Windows is really comfortable to use as it is intuitive, dragging the window in question to one of the sides of the screen.





This is something really comfortable, since at the moment the screen division will be done and you will select in the other half which application you want to put in split screen. As soon as I started working with Mac, deluded me, I wanted to do exactly the same thing. Take the browser and take it to one of the sides so that the split screen function would load, but it did not happen.

In order to do so, I had to change this ingrained habit of hovering over the expand button and select that I want to split the screen. Likewise, this type of change can also be made through the active window manager. In the end, this is undoubtedly one of the habits that I have had to change the most after two years without ever touching a Mac.