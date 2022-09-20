I have returned to one of the best video games in history to try it for the first time in VR. It’s another game!

The community of modders has accustomed us to true wonders. Since it was announced that the Source VR Mod Team was going to rescue the virtual reality version of Half-Life 2 to bring the project to fruition, I haven’t taken my eyes off it. I was able to try it before it came out (for free) and the only thing I can tell you is to download it and play it, because the experience changes radically.

When Half-Life Alyx was released, many players raised their voices because the game was only available in virtual reality. Although there are mods to play it flat, the title of Valve It makes complete sense when we enjoy it in virtual reality. That experience, as we already told you in our analysis, broke the VR schemes and was a before and after in the industry.

It was so good Alyx that, after passing it to you, you kept thinking about him. Now, all those who want to continue experiencing the world of Half-Life in the first person are in luck. Half-Life 2 VR Mod is a modification of the original 2004 video game, in which we can live the adventures of Gordon Freeman in virtual reality. Half-Life 2 is one of Valve’s most beloved games, and also of the genre, but living it this way alone increase your legend. I am not here, 18 years later, to tell you what Half-Life 2 is about, but to tell you about my experience with this mod. Half-Life 2 VR Mod en totally free (you just have to have the original title in your library) and it has become so relevant that Valve allowed the project and has its own file on Steam. And it is not for less, the truth. If we were already impressed by the game for its incredible immersion, action and good story, playing it in virtual reality is going one step further.

Already at the beginning, living the first bars of the game in VR is a feeling hard to convey with words, also taking into account that we have enjoyed this title for years in a conventional way. But here everything is more visceral, more real, harder, more shocking. Watching guards abuse other people, or getting pushed around by them, feels very authentic from the get-go. This is not Alyx, obviously (and don’t go with that idea), but the immersion is once again one of his virtues.

The viscerality of VR

I assure you that being in the Black Mesa complex in virtual reality is a very different storyBecause I assure you that being in the Black Mesa complex or in City 17 in virtual reality is a very different story. The sense of scale the dangerous, risk and adventure is simply indescribable. It’s almost like playing another title, but feeling like we’re at home, because we’ve enjoyed it countless times. On top of that, we are lucky enough to inherit the dubbing in spanish, detail that is not usually seen much by virtual reality. How nice not to have to read subtitles!

Seeing Alyx in front of us, or any of the characters, as well as the different enemies that we encounter in the game, gives us a sense of presence very imposing. And yes, although the graphics do not have the level that we can see today, the truth is that they have not squeaked me at any time, beyond the obvious lack of resolution in the textures and some minor detail. The game hold up well.

The inevitable comparison with Half-Life Alyx

I have already dropped in some previous lines that it is better not to go with the idea that you are facing a Half-Life Alyx 2, because it is not (nor can we ask that it be). And it is totally normal, although it is also logical to remember him and look for comparisons. In Half-Life 2 VR Mod everything works in one way more humble and it is important to have this very clear, because if the expectations are wrong, you may not enjoy this great modification.

The most striking thing is that the interactions with the environment are almost testimonials, with many objects that we can go through (something that, on the other hand, is quite common in many VR games). In addition, those elements that we can grab or tinker with usually have somewhat strange physics, and some bizarre situations can occur. In VR it is normal that we want to touch everything (it is already something that we usually do in plane), but perhaps here it is better not to be so curious.

there is also more limitations with the handling of weapons, for instance. In Alyx it’s wonderful to carry a pistol, although this may sound strange. The mod has tried to replicate Alyx’s reloading and usage style, with light and shadow. There are details that are quite well reproduced and others that are not, so the final result is not as fine as in Alyx, neither visually nor in terms of interaction (for example, we do not see certain animations of our hand well when we come into contact with weapons).

The final result is not as fine as in Alyx, neither visually nor in terms of interactionHowever, by contrast, a advantage that Half-Life 2 has is the greater variety of weapons of the game, something that Alyx was reproached for. Shooting a pistol is always fun, but using a sniper rifle or rocket launcher is much more fun. Thanks to the arsenal of 2, the combat is more varied (also melee), but the experience will be different depending on the configuration and difficulty that you choose for some details (for example, automatic reloading or the possibility of having laser sights from the beginning of the title).

Still, the mod inherits elements from Alyx, like a weapon selection wheel or take the ammunition from our body, although it becomes excessively complicated with certain details, such as turning on the flashlight, something very necessary in dark places. I assure you that, even after playing for several hours, I am totally clear about how it turns on and off, really.

Intensity not suitable for beginners

Since this game was not meant to be played this way at all, the experience is one of the tougher I have lived in virtual reality, and even if you are very used to VR, you can experience some of cinetosis. Playing Half-Life 2 VR Mod is very intense and you will perform a multitude of unfiltered actions, which are normally very careful in other virtual reality games.

But here there is no care, of course, and it shows. Freeman walks very fast, which generates discomfort (I had to move to “medium” stick to carry it better); enemies pounce on you mercilessly and sometimes that stress makes the feeling of dizziness present; vehicle phases are absolutely insane, though I think I’ve coped pretty well overall; the game is really hard in VR.

This happens because even some habitual actions are strangely complicated in the mod, like climbing ladders. The discomfort created by the fact that it is not easy to jump from them to the ground is quite high and gives a very strong sense of frustration. When you don’t stop going up, down, down… Your brain ends up suffering, of course. Therefore, although I totally recommend that you play the mod, do it carefully.

I have had some feelings of discomfort and I tell you that it is better that you take it easy and do not force yourselfWhen I started in virtual reality I was very clear that I had to go very little by little. In this way, a few months after buying my Meta Quest 2 (the ones I have used to play the mod, by the way), I was already enjoying most of the games without any kind of dizziness. Here I have had some feelings of discomfort (it has cost me to play more than an hour in a row) and yes I tell you that it is better that you take it easy and do not force yourself (something that can be extrapolated to any VR game, on the other hand).

Despite the buts, and the very common loading screens between scenarios, it must be recognized that Half-Life 2 VR Mod is a brutal experience and that makes me wish with all my strength that Valve is encouraged to do remakes of the entire sagabecause this mod has made me live great moments that don’t have much to envy Half-Life Alyx, and that’s all I’m looking for in virtual reality. play it.