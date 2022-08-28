I have returned to Valheim a year later to see how much its Viking action RPG has changed

Now that the Drakkars of Valheim prepare their landing on Xbox, and also PC Game Pass, we return to its challenging Viking world to see how much this successful open world survival RPG has changed, which became one of the great surprises of the PC in 2021.

That indie games with their scarce resources are capable of conquering millions of players from all over the world achieving massive successes is nothing new. And yet it never ceases to amaze us that overnight one of these titles enter through the front door, selling millions of copies in just a few days. But apart from the economic success, these indie games are also surprising for their inventiveness or creativity when it comes to creating new and exciting gaming experiences. The most recent example is V Rising, and while it has run out of steam a bit in recent weeks, there’s no denying that is a strong candidate for indie of the year. Situation similar to the one we experienced just a year ago with a game that had a similar premise: open world, being able to build our home in addition to battling fearsome creatures. The game? Valheim.

Quite a mass phenomenon that in just a few months managed to exceed 10 million games sold on PC, becoming one of the most successful titles of 2021. We already told you the keys to the feat in our impressions of Valheim after enjoying it in its first hours of life, but since then, the game has not stopped growing and we have not definitively abandoned his world of Vikings either. It’s easy to get hooked. With a procedural world that you can freely explore while performing various actions such as collecting raw materials, building, forging and upgrading weapons or of course fighting, who could resist something like that? Especially if you play it with friendsbecause it turns out to be much more fun.

With the announcement that Valheim will be released on Xbox and will be on PC Game Pass, we were tempted to return to explore its fearsome world populated by creatures from Norse mythology and the truth is that, with all the improvements that the latter has received year, it’s nice to get lost in its leafy meadows to water the cold land you walk on with the blood of monsters. And we take advantage of these games to also tell you how much has changed since it was released in early 2021, and how long we have to wait to enjoy its long-awaited final version.

Valhalla one year later

Although it is no longer as popular as it once was, Valheim continues to grow steadily… albeit at a slower pace. slow what fans would like. It’s not that there were problems at the studio, it’s just that the developers didn’t expect their game to be as successful as it was. For this reason, in all this time they have been focused on correcting bugs and not so much on creating new content, although there have been. The most important update has been Hearth & Home, focused on giving our constructions more customization options, new weapons and combat system, or changes in the interface and food effects. Similarly, new resources and recipes in subsequent patches that have either expanded the gameplay experience or improved the caverns found in some of the game’s biomes.

It’s hard to keep the fans’ attention when the game offers dropper newsBut the attention of the fans is now focused on the next big update, which as I say, is taking a long time. Is about Mistlands. And the desire to enjoy it is more than justified. For now, it will be the first new biome since launch, and it is expected to have an even bigger impact than Hearth & Home. In its lands – apart from an abundant amount of fog as its name suggests – we can find different types of ruins, which will inspire some new constructions that we can make based on them. Obviously a new biome It involves new types of plants and materials to harvest with new recipes, and new creatures to fight or hunt; from overdeveloped moths to large populations of hares of a somewhat mystical nature, plus a third type of creature yet to be revealed, although many suspect it to be some sort of spider, judging by the remains of their webs at the entrance to what could be new caves or dungeons.

As for the new weapons, it is known that we will have the recipe for a new bow that seems to be made of bones, a crossbow!, a two-handed greatsword or greatsword, and traps for large beasts. Additionally, these new recipes will require a specific type of forge that we will unlock in the Mistlands and that the developers have hinted that it will work for other recipes in addition to the examples mentioned. Come on, promise, right? Because surely we will run into the occasional boss that costs horrors to defeat without dying trying.

Viking action never goes out of style

We would all like the new content to arrive earlier and in a constant way, for this reason, it is understood that interest in Valheim has decreased. It’s still a popular and beloved game, but it’s hard to keep fans’ attention when new things arrive in dribs and drabs, no matter how good they are. But even so, building a fortress with friends again or creating a longship to go out on the high seas in search of adventure is still fun a year later. There are combats that I have already seen a lot and sometimes I can feel the desire to discover new lands, but with all this, I will not deny that I have a great time playing crazy in this dangerous world of aesthetics low poly. I also tell you that if you don’t care a bit about the story, and what you are looking for is to build and survive, Valheim is also a very interesting game. In fact, from its first weeks of life we ​​have already seen recreations of constructions as disparate as a Millenium Falconthe Barad Dur Tower of Mordoror the quidditch stadium the Hogwarts.

Finding the bosses is in itself a challenge; but also discover how to summon them and how to beat themThis shows what varied and flexible which can be Valheim, because building is just another part of the overall experience and all this crazy stuff, impossible fortresses and colossal cities, are the kind of things you would do once you’ve completed the game’s story by defeating everyone the bosses. When the only thing left to do is hang out with no more worries than that, go. And instead, you enjoy them to the fullest. There is nothing more pleasant than arriving at your stronghold and seeing the farms overflowing with food, or the animals grazing in their enclosures, or the forge ready to create new weapons with the precious materials you have looted… and the small house that was in its origins is now a gigantic walled tower from which you can scan the horizon with the certainty that no one can beat you. Having said that. Returning to its cold Norse world has made me appreciate other things about Valheim as well, such as its ability to draw you into its world, making you want to explore it thoroughly for clues and treasure.

Finding the bosses, for example, is already a challenge in itself; but also discover how to invoke them and how to defeat them without suffering more than necessary. Some of them I already knew from the early days, but now, with a more diverse arsenal and more enemies to test it against, the journey has been more fun and rewarding. Silly things like getting crushed to death by a log felled by your own friends keep happening, but that’s the fun of Valheim. That everything is possible. And I want more people to discover it thanks to his commitment to Game Pass and Xbox consoles. Do I want the final version to arrive now? Yes, I’m really looking forward to it, but in the meantime, during its early access, I’m not going to miss the opportunity to visit its world sporadically to check its progress, because even so, Valheim seems to be a high quality game . He goes slowly, yes, but every little step he takes brings him closer to the greatness he aspires to. For Valhalla!