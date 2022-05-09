I have spied on them 24 hours a day and this is what I have discovered

Skyrim is, without a doubt, one of the most influential RPGs in history. From its great world to its enormous legacy, Bethesda’s title is a titanic work, a big fish in an ocean of RPGs. Remembering his announcement, I remember Todd Howard talking about all the good things about him: the mountains you can climb, the endless missions that are available, and, above all, the routines of your NPCs.

According to Bethesda itself, each of the citizens of Tamriel has their daily things to do, their life beyond the Dragon Soul. But how worked is this? With this question in mind, I decided that saving the world could wait, and set about doing what any good investigator would do: shadow various characters within the game. 24 hours during daysthe most normal thing in the world.

But what criteria did I use for it? Well, the truth is that I wanted to set very few barriers. I started by choosing a few NPCs with varied roles within the game: shopkeepers, quest protagonists, political figures, and random people, a little bit of everything to make my stalk as heterogeneous as possible. I began my work in Riften, and I chose one of the merchants of the city. And yes, let’s see, she has her daily routine, but this is not a big deal either. Every day in the morning she goes to the inn to have breakfast, then she opens her stall, where she stays attending to her business (which is going quite badly, since no one buys him anything never unless you decide to), and then go home to dinner and sleep when night comes. Don’t ask me how I know he spends the entire night sleeping doing nothing else because you’re going to put me in an awkward situation, please.

The jarl does three things: sleep, sit on her throne, and eat.

Afterwards, I became curious to see how they live in high places, so I went to the residence of Jarl Maven Blackthorn. From this part of my adventure I have drawn two conclusions: the first is that the Bethesda team has perfectly copied the spirit of what the nobility does, while the second is that my cat is a Jarl. And it is that this lady only does 3 things in her day to day: sleep, sit on her throne and get up to eat. I spent 4 days monitoring her 24 hours a day and she only engaged in these activities. In short, my first two study subjects were not giving much results: repeating three routines throughout the day and again I was a little worried. Was there really nothing else in the routines of the NPCs in this RPG?

After rubbing shoulders with the elite, I decided to leave Riften. “Perhaps people are somewhat bland in those parts and in Ventalia they have a little more salt shaker,” I thought, with which I had a new direction. And, well, this is where things got a little weird. Of course, they have salt shakers, although they are a bit bizarre. When I got there, I was reminded of the Ice and Blood quest, which features a serial killer. Thinking that his routine must have some clue about his activities, Calixto seemed to me the ideal candidate to be studied, and the truth is that did not disappoint. I made my way to his tent and began to observe as if it were a safari. In the evening he left his house and I thought he was finally going to see something different, like following his victims or doing some suspicious activity. And yes, suspicious it was for a while!

The first thing he did, despite having his own bed at home, was to lie down to sleep on the floor of an alley, I don’t know. Of course, this promised. To my delight, this gentleman turned out to be quite suspicious, though not in the way he imagined. Of course, beyond that, he also dedicated himself to waiting on a corner of the city for much of the morning, which can serve as a clue about your identity, differentiating him from other more normal characters. I’ll buy this from you, Todd Howard, well played.



Wuunferth, by God, you have a bed in your room!

Far from wanting to leave Windholm, I decided to go watch what the court mage, Wuunferth the Lifeless, was doing. He is directly related to Calixto, since he is the one he wants to blame for the murders, and now he is my new favorite character of the game. And it is that this sorcerer lives up to his name in the best way, spending his days sitting in his study doing nothing, wandering around the castle corridors a bit and, for some reason, going to sleep on the kitchen floor when he has a perfect bed in your room. All very chaotic, wow. I am not one to judge the people of this city, but I think they have a little problem with sleep.

During the day, the infiltrated vampiress shelters from the sun

After this experience, I thought of other NPCs who had secrets and ended up heading to Morthal to find Alva. The secret of her is that she is an infiltrated vampire in the city, so I was absolutely sure that she was going to have something that would distinguish her from the rest of the characters. And, indeed, it is. If you try to look for her during the day, it will be impossible for her to find her, because she will be sheltering from the sun by taking a snooze in her medieval Ikea coffin. At night, though, she roams the city…or so she’d say if her life didn’t consist of going from her house to the inn and from the inn back home.

Using some commands to be invisible to NPCs, I decided to sneak into his abode to see what he was up to during the day, and left quite confused. Because yes, she sleeps in his coffin, but only occasionally. On my visit to his home, he took to napping in his bed upstairs, and then in his creepy bed in the basement, rotating between the two from time to time. Which, let’s see, doesn’t seem entirely unreasonable to me because the bed seems to be incredibly more comfortable than his funeral pine box, but it never ceased to amaze me how random everything seemed, as if the generic behaviors of the NPCs come into conflict with the vampire’s custom routine.

Having chosen two characters with secrets behind their backs and many others who simply dedicated themselves to existing in the game world, I was able to verify that yes, indeed, they all have a routine, but these only achieve be close to shining when there is something else behind the NPCs. Those who are simply in the world as generic filler seem to have these habits by obligation, but the moments in which the habits of the characters tell you something about them and their lives made me see the enormous potential behind this work, something which I would love to see expanded upon in The Elder Scrolls VI.

Overall, it is true that the secondary characters of Skyrim have their daily tasks, but in my rigorous research on the street I have found that everything seems a bit superficial. The illusion is there, but the execution is not so much. Although why should I? The idea of ​​the game is not to get into cities where everything is super realistic, but to have that decoration for your adventures, right? Then the modding scene you don’t agree with that. In NexusMods there is a project called AI Overhaul that seeks to create more routines per character, as well as randomize them a bit so that not everything is jack, knight and king, and the truth is that it is something that is noticeable.





See NPCs do activities from day to day, such as chopping wood or browsing the market, as well as going to work or having occasional conversations. It’s still not super complex, and staring at all of its behaviors makes the seams show, but that’s part of the magic. This is still not a simulator, but part of the illusion that transports you into the game and I think the next game in the series should take note to give us the most immersive role-playing game to date.