I have tried High Isle, the new chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online, and I think it is the story that this MMO needed

A few years ago, I remember the MMO market shrinking World of Warcraft, the imitators of it, a handful of Korean F2P games, and a few exceptions. Since then, a lot has changed and I feel safe in saying that we are facing a new golden age of the genre.

With a lot of imagination and a desire to do things differently, many developers are creating unique bets, and one of the most striking comes from Bethesda itself: The Elder Scrolls Online. Being initially a proposal that took time to prosper, it has positioned itself as an MMORPG powerful and unique which has a lot to say for it.

The story this MMO needed

Since last week, I’ve been testing High Isle, its new chapter (or expansion), and I think we’re looking at exactly the kind of content The Elder Scrolls online role-playing game was missing. One of the great charms of medieval fantasy has always been the contrast between politics and magic, and High Isle shows precisely what can be done. tuning that theme with great precision.

Focusing on negotiations for stop a great war, all that is behind it and the forces that want to sabotage the peace and lead Tamriel into endless conflict, this chapter wants you to unravel its secrets while you begin to doubt all the truths around you. Political intrigue and betrayal are at the center of everything, although it retains the magic of the saga so as not to clash with the rest of the game. There is no threat that will end the world, but there is a lot at stake and a network of mysteries of which you will be a part.

Speaking with Rich Lambert, the director of the title, he told me that one of the biggest difficulties in creating stories about politics is getting the players into that plot. make them feel truly involved of what is happening instead of mere spectators, and that they become involved in the mysteries and deceptions that happen around them.

In this regard, I think High Isle has given with the key when presenting a conflict in which you will truly feel part of what is happening. I don’t want to go into spoiler territory, but in this chapter things are much more complex than it may seem at first.

not everything is politics

Of course, not everything is history, but you will also have activities to do outside the general plot of political intrigues. In addition to many side quests (some longer and more complex than others, of course), there is also a new addition to the MMO: Tribute Stories. It is the card game that the ZeniMax Online Studios team has included in this new chapter. Without being too complex, nor too simple, it will allow you to play against NPCs, other explorers and even follow your own story, which is completely independent from the main one.





A full-fledged Elder Scrolls

But what about the gameplay? Well, if you like The Elder Scrolls, you’re going to like High Isle. and ESO in general. Lambert himself also told me that one of his main goals in creating this title was for it to be a true The Elder Scrolls, and that is something he achieves 100%. If you have played any of the saga, especially Skyrim and Oblivion, you will feel completely at home. Obviously, there’s a bit of a learning curve to some of the MMO’s own systems, but it all feels natural, familiar, and accessible.

In terms of content, its developers have estimated that there are around 30 hours of content, divided into about 15 history and another 15 secondary missions. This brings High Isle up to par with previous chapters of the game, continuing the development philosophy they’ve been perfecting for years. It’s not going to give you hundreds and hundreds of hours of gameplay, but it’s just that you don’t need it either. High Isle does not exist in a bubble, but is part of a larger set of stories that do not want to take up more space than necessary and seek to create a believable and immersive world for players.

On the other hand, something that makes this title completely different from other MMOs is how it approaches its content. To compare with another game of the genre, every time I invite someone to play Final Fantasy XIV, they literally separate us hundreds of hours of content and in the end it ends up being a very vertical experience: I help people with their low level content and maybe in a few months, we can play at the same level. The Elder Scrolls Online is not like that, but it allows people of any level to play any of its chapters. Because of this, High Isle can be an ideal starting point for newbies, as well as a perfect way for more seasoned players to interact with their newbie friends.

Ultimately, High Isle not only continues to demonstrate why The Elder Scrolls Online is such a different and special MMORPG, it brings vital variety to the game. The story it presents creates interest from its opening bars and surprises with his script twists, making you doubt what is really happening at each moment. It will be available from June 6.