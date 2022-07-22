I have tried the open world of the new Saints Row and I think it is exactly what the franchise needs

Saints Row returns, although without familiar faces. Volition’s popular open world game gets a deep facelift to bring a new installment that seeks to return to its origins, but at the same time offer a fresh and new experience. I have been able to try the game, and it has left a very interesting taste in my mouth.

During the early and mid-2000s, there was one franchise that was on everyone’s lips: Grand Theft Auto. The Rockstar saga made its way to become a reference without equal within the video game industry, and, knowing the medium, it does not surprise anyone that there were a lot of names behind it to try to create their own version of it. True Crime, The Getaway or Mafia are some of the names that we saw back then, but there is also one that resonated with me long before I got lost along the way: Saints Row.

To this day, when we think of Saints Row, we think of the absurd, the comic and the exaggerated. With the burst of popularity that its third installment had, it is normal to associate the saga with concepts such as the dubstep gun, the shark launcher or its crazy missions, but the franchise game that won me over was its second installment: Saints Row 2. It was a title that brilliantly navigated the fine line between satire, absurd humor and seriousness, and I think that since then the franchise lost its way a bit. Now, with its reboot, there is a question in the air: what does this reboot bring to the franchise? Well, I have been able to test several hours of the game, and the truth is that I think a lot, and very positive.

Rebooting an established franchise is not easy at all. If you use the characters that everyone knows, it might seem like there’s no point in restarting it; while introducing a new cast can have the effect of making your audience miss the originals. In this case, Volition has decided risk the latter. A sign of the faith he has in this new project and his own identity, and the truth is that it is not for less.

Following in the footsteps of the previous games, and mixing comedy and absurd touches with a little more seriousness and tension, the reboot of Saints Row chooses to continue being exaggerated, but to put its feet a little more on the ground, at least during its first bars. . Yes, it does have moments that scream “Saints Row,” but I didn’t think they hindered a new player from entering the franchise and getting to know its world and characters. I would even go so far as to say that these tone settings are exactly what a reboot for the saga needed. But how does this translate into more concrete terms?

Saints Row does not come to revolutionize anything, but to give us the best of itselfTo begin with, at a playable level, the reboot of Saints Row is not going to revolutionize anything, but to give us the best of itself. An open world could not be missing with a multitude of locations to visit and many missions, both main and secondary. Although it is true that in terms of mechanics most of the time you are going to do a bit of “business as usual” (driving and shooting), the objectives that you are going to have to meet they are very varied and they offer little playable pearls that will constantly separate you from the monotony. Saints Row is, above all, dynamic. By requiring you to constantly move, what it achieves is that a type of gameplay that is not new does feel intense, enjoyable and, frankly, fun.

Leaving that aside, it is also true that not everything is combat, and many of its secondary assignments will put you in quite original situations that will give the game a touch of variety. In general, it seems to have a fairly consistent balance between frenetic action and more unique activities, something that is welcome and that pushes players to not only focus on the main missions, but to use the secondary ones as a method to break the monotony and enjoy their world even more.

But not everything is gameplay in a video game, and the story of Saints Row is far from being a mere filler. On this occasion, the satire of the title is directed entirely towards capitalism and the things we do for it. Placing the focus on 4 young people who find their place in the world while they also need to get their hands dirty to pay the rent, the plot of the game not only shows the ties they have and what their coexistence is like, but also makes you quickly fall in love with them. If we add to this the pressure of living between groups that seek to use them for their interests over their well-being, we have set up a perfect scenario for their development. It is a new cast, yes, but charismatic and enjoyable, and has nothing to envy the previous Saints.

Everything I was able to taste of the new Saints Row made me return home full of optimism for the titleAs an extra, one of the functions that I was able to test was its cooperative mode, which returns to the delight of those who want to play with their friends. This feature encompasses both the story mode and the open world and its side quests. Overall, the experience was a lot of fun. being able to separate me all I wanted of my partner in the open world while we sowed chaos wherever we went, so that we could then get back together and continue with ours. It is in the missions where the seams are seen a little more, having animations that are interrupted by the intervention of the other and a difficulty that is balanced for a single participant in the action. Even so, although it is not perfect, it is an addition that brings even more fun to the game and that will brighten the experience for more than one.

Overall, everything I got to try out of the new Saints Row had me coming home optimistic for the Volition title. I’m glad to see a more balanced yet sharp tone, but also that the dynamism and charisma that set Saints Row apart from other games like it hasn’t been lost. If what you are looking for is a very varied, fun open world experience, but that also has tense moments and makes you get involved with the story, it is possible that this is precisely it the video game you were waiting for.