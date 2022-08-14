I have tried to earn money with Brave and I have taken three euros in a month

Earning money using an app or program sounds good. Quite well, in fact, and more so if it is a browser that we will surely use several hours a day. That is what the Brave browser offers us: use me, let me send you some ads in the form of notifications and, in return, I reward you with some tokens called BAT that you can spend on things.

Not bad. But the writer has some experience of using apps for money and getting disappointed, so I’ve been using Brave for the past few days to see if it’s possible to earn a few bucks from the browser, and if so, how much and what can they be spent on. Join me on this adventure.

How Brave rewards work

First of all, we need to understand how this reward system works. Brave allows us to configure the browser so that it sends us advertisements, the so-called Brave Ads. These ads are “based on your interests as inferred from your browsing behavior. No personal data or browsing history is exported outside the browser.”

These advertisements may be sponsored images on the browser home screen and native push notifications. They are available in both the desktop and mobile apps, but these days we have only used the desktop version.



Sponsored image on the home screen.



Example of notification sent by Brave.

They are not activated by default, but must be activated manually from the program settings. By doing so, we can configure how many ads we want to see per hour, being ten ads the maximum and what we have chosen.

When we see these ads, Brave rewards us with BAT, which stands for tokens of basic care. BAT is basically a kind of cryptocurrency based on Ethereum, although from Brave they consider it a “utility token” that “can be used to directly measure, exchange and verify attention”. For more technical information about the token, here the FAQs and here the whitepaper.

Leaving aside the technicalities and bringing all this down to earthly life, the basic operation is as follows: you see ads, you receive BAT, you accumulate them as if they were loyalty points and exchange them for prepaid gift cards or use them to tip verified creators. You can also use them to pay with Gemini Earn and Gemini Pay, buy NFTs or buy things in web3 apps.

And how much do you earn?

And now that we know how this system works, let’s talk about the experience. Brave says that the ads are based on our interests according to our browsing behavior, which does not match the ads that I have been seeing during this time: criptomonedas, metaverso, NFTs, apps web3… None of these topics interest me or consume them. In fact, I don’t remember seeing a single ad related to my interests.



Some of the announcements received during July 28.

I started the experiment on June 14 and have been using Brave all the time ever since (except for two weeks in July when I was on vacation). The browser was configured to send ten announcements per hour, that is, ten push notifications with their corresponding sound warning. By June 30, I had already earned 4,250 BAT which I cashed out on July 8. Come on, in 15 days I had won $1.74 To the change.

In the last 30 days, and after having received 214 ads, I have earned 3,297 BAT, which at the current exchange rate is 1.35 dollars that I will collect on August 8. They will be added to the current 4,250 BAT and then I will have 3.09 dollars. It is true that it is not the misery that I got using apps that promise to earn money, but the truth is that since June 14, using the browser between seven and eight hours a day, having obtained three dollars is… not much.



Earnings on Brave.

What can I do with these tokens that I have stored there? Well, I can give them as a tip to a verified creator (some Twitter user or a youtuber, for example), I can move to a Gemini wallet to convert them to something else, like ETH and then to euros; I can exchange them for gift cards through the TAP platform (a card from Amazon, La Casa del Libro, Nike or Zalando, to name a few) after creating and verifying an account in Uphold or I can simply save them.

It’s little money, little reward for how tedious 1) the claim system is and 2) the **** that is receive ten notifications per hour only from the browser, to which should be added the notifications of the day to day, such as mobile, Slack, mail, etc. Does that “attention economy” sound familiar to you? Well, the Brave reward system is a very good example.

With the passing of days you learn to ignore notifications

The problem, or the advantage, depending on your point of view, is that you learn to ignore notifications. The first days it is a pain to hear the notification every two to three, but with the passage of time you end up getting used to it and you end up ignoring it. What’s more, in my case it’s even easier, since I have the vast majority of PC notifications disabled, so my brain has learned that notification sound = Brave announcement = completely ignore.

I get the point, but it’s not worth it

After having tested this Brave system, I have drawn certain conclusions that I think are worth sharing. The first thing is that, as a browser, I keep it. It is more agile, efficient and powerful than Edge, Chrome, Firefox and other browsers I’ve tried. I like how it works, and after this experiment, I’m going to use it as my main browser.

The second is that the purpose of Brave seems noble to me, although inefficient. Brave shares part of its income with users (70%, they say on its website) through this reward system. Since you use their software, I think it’s a good idea to reward the user in exchange for helping the software stay (by viewing ads). The problem is that the nuisance / reward ratio is not worth it, as we have seen before.

Now, if it’s not a drama for you to have notifications bothering you every few minutes and you dedicate time to the browser (come on, you use it as your main browser), surely in a few months you will have a piquillo to exchange it for a gift card that helps you buy something. At least it’s free. Slow, inefficient and annoying, but free.