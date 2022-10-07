I haven’t used Office on my PC for months, now I use its free web version and I don’t miss anything

The first thing I did when I had a new computer in front of me, or formatted an old one, was to focus on two things: driver installation and get me the Microsoft Office package. I knew that there were several free alternatives to Office and that it was not mandatory to have it, but I took it as something of a tradition.

However, with the passage of time I have realized that in my day to day, and I must emphasize that I speak of my own circumstances, in case you were still not clear, I only use Word and Excel of all the options offered by the Office package. Today they are such basic tools that luckily there are multiple alternatives that meet my needs. That is why I decided to use the free web version of Office.

Requirements to be taken into account

To access this version, only one requirement is needed: have a Microsoft account. Bueno, an internet connection is also required in case anyone doubted. Having this, we are ready to enter the Office web and get to work.

If you look at the interface, it may be familiar to you, because if you work regularly with the Office package, it is quite intuitive and easy to navigate through the menus it offers. In the upper left part we have all the applications that we can access for free, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OutLook, etc.





Taking a walk through the options we have, I don’t think I need to stop at OutLook or OneDrive, since they are tools that have been on the web since its inception. But if I would like to talk about Teams.

Microsoft Teams

Perhaps of the entire suite of web applications that Microsoft offers, it is likely that Teams is the one that most needs to download its desktop version. And it is that although the basic functions can work well for us, those such as background blur, custom backgrounds, call recording, or sharing our screen will not be available in its web version.

Also, in case we want to go ahead with the web version of Microsoft Teams, it is worth mentioning that it is in the Microsoft Edge browser where we will obtain greater performancedue to shorter loading times and greater functionalities.

Microsoft Word

Probably of all the Office package, it is the most used. And it is that this word processor has a long journey in the history of Windows. Today we mention it to talk about its functionalities in its web version and some actions that we will not be able to carry out if we do not have its desktop version.





For those who are going to use only the basic functions of Microsoft Word, among which I include myself, we are not going to miss anything. With an interface practically identical to its desktop version, we will be able to load any type of document and work on it as we have always done in Word until now.





Thus, we can upload any document that we have installed locally, load it, and even save it to OneDrive if we wish. Also, we are also allowed to save our document in PDF format. The truth is that for the use I have been giving it all these years, it could survive perfectly well without any other tool.

In addition to this, for some time it has also been possible edit text by voice thanks to its dictation function. This feature is available in many languages, including Spanish.

Nevertheless, Microsoft would not give us access to Word for free if it were not limited in many aspects. To begin with, on the web we will not be able to reference, which prevents us from adding citations or bibliography in a comfortable way. Nor would there be advanced collaboration to track changes, merge documents, etc.

We would not have the advanced page layout tools available in the web version of Word, as well as the print ones. In addition, we could not add watermarks either.

If you can get by without these features, the web version of Word is probably enough for you.

Microsoft Excel

In Excel, three quarters of the same thing happens. Those basic functions by which this tool is characterized will continue to work the same in its web version. Nevertheless, It has a series of limitations that are good to know in case at any time we need to access that version.





To begin with, and most importantly, we do not have an advanced formula tool. We will have the possibility to choose many of them, although its use is more complete in Excel for desktop. In addition, we will not be able to create dynamic graphics either, although we can see them on the web.

In Excel web we also do not have the possibility to create external data connections or references, in addition to the fact that we could not use Power View, Power Pivot or slicers or advanced filters.

Modifying data books is convenient on the web, since we can access quickly and from any device without having anything installed. Although some may miss the features that we have mentioned above.

Microsoft PowerPoint

This is another of those tools that we do recommend for use on the desktop, mainly because here you work with animations and multimedia content, the performance being better in the aforementioned version. In addition, we also have a series of limitations that can put some users off.





Animations and transitions are limited. We can only access a total of 37 animations and 8 transitions. Nor can we add our own animations. In addition, we will not be able to play embedded videos.

In terms of style and design, it is also limited. The web version lacks varied formats and effects. We also have no integration with Excel for charts and headers and footers are non-existent in this version.

Comfortable if we dispense with the advanced functions

As you have been able to verify, there are quite a few limitations, especially in the advanced field of each of the applications described. However, if our usual use is focused solely on exploiting the basic and typical functions that Microsoft has always offered us, you should not have any problem using only the web version.

It goes without saying that we can also resort to various other free alternatives, such as the always reliable OpenOffice o LibreOffice.