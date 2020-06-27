‘I Heart NY’ Graphic Designer Dies at 91 – Variety

Milton Glaser, the famend graphic designer who created the enduring “I Heart NY” emblem, died on June 26, which was his 91st birthday. Based on The New York Occasions, his spouse, Shirley Glaser, mentioned a stroke was the reason for loss of life, though he additionally suffered from renal failure.

Glaser is well-known for his 1966 psychedelic poster of Bob Dylan and for designing the logos for DC Comics, Brooklyn Brewery and Stony Brook College. He additionally co-founded New York Journal in 1968 with Clay Felker.

Glaser was born on June 26, 1929, in New York’s Bronx borough. He attended the Excessive College of Music & Artwork in Manhattan and graduated from The Cooper Union for the Development of Science and Artwork in 1954. Shortly thereafter, Glaser based Push Pin Studios, together with Seymour Chwast, Reynold Ruffins and Edward Sorel, which grew to become a frontrunner in untraditional graphic design for the subsequent 20 years. Glaser finally left Push Pin in 1975, a yr after he had established his personal design agency, Milton Glaser Inc.

In 1966, Glaser was commissioned to design a poster for Dylan’s album, “Bob Dylan’s Best Hits.” Though it was one in all Glaser’s first posters, it shortly grew to become iconic as a consequence of his colourful and psychedelic design of Dylan’s hair, which was impressed by the Artwork Nouveau motion. Glaser went on to design round 400 posters over the course of his profession.

Felker and Glaser based New York Journal in 1968 to doc all issues New York Metropolis. He co-wrote one in all its hottest columns, “The Underground Gourmand,” for seven years and finally left the journal in 1977 when he was employed by town to design a emblem in hopes of accelerating tourism. Impressed by Robert Indiana’s “LOVE” picture, Glaser created the enduring “I Heart NY” emblem, which has gone on to earn New York state round $30 million per yr. After the Sept. 11 terrorist assaults, Glaser revamped the brand to learn “I Heart NY Extra Than Ever.”

In 1983, Glaser fashioned the publication design agency WBMG with Walter Bernard. Collectively, they redesigned many newspapers and magazines, together with The Washington Submit. He additionally printed a number of books centered round graphic design, together with “The Milton Glaser Poster Ebook” in 1977, “Artwork Is Work” in 2000 and “Drawing Is Pondering” in 2008. He typically taught at the College of Visible Arts and had a documentary made about him in 2008, “Milton Glaser: To Inform and Delight.”

Glaser has received quite a few awards over time for his revolutionary graphic design work, together with a Nationwide Design Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cooper-Hewitt Nationwide Design Museum in 2004 and the Nationwide Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2009.