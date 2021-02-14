“I hit bottom”: Chicharito is in debt to the LA Galaxy; promised to give his best version for the 2021 MLS season

Like Adama Traoré or Leon Goretzka did, Chicharo wants to increase his muscle mass to perform better on the court (Photo: Instagram / ch14_)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández came as a “bomb” signing to LA Galaxy for the 2020 season of the MLS with the aim of filling the void left by the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 53 goals for Los Angeles.

However, neither the team nor the Mexican forward lived up to expectations. And it is that, apart from the challenge represented by the last tournament on and off the courts, due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the LA Galaxy ended without playoffs by finishing 10th in the Western Conference; while Chicharito he only scored two goals in 12 games, and several of them without being a starter.

Given these poor figures, the top scorer of the Mexican National Team received harsh criticism, especially to be one of the highest paid players in the league. But Javier assumes his responsibility and confesses feeling indebted to his team and fans. This was stated this Friday in an interview with the LA Times.

He assured that he had never prepared as he is doing today (Photo: Instagram / ch14_)

“Bottoms out. I lived things that are normally lived [en] five, 10 years, you know what I mean? It is not an excuse. It’s reality. Y the reality is that I did not take responsibility. He can’t handle all of that. “ he declared.

I have a great debt with my club. I owe a great debt to my fans, to the Galaxy family

And it is that everything seems to indicate that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid is focused on achieve his best physical condition, because for weeks he began to work with personalized trainers and he wants to find revenge as soon as possible.

When the end of the season came, I made a very deep review. About my life, about me. And I just decided that I can do much, much better […] I took full responsibility for what is in my hands. My body, my mind, my emotions and I want to take them further, I don’t even want to say limits. Because for me that does not exist

He also wants to return to the Tri calls (Photo: Instagram / ch14_)

To their 32 years, Hernández took the path chosen by players like Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton) or Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), who greatly increased their muscle mass for better results on the court, so on April 17, the date on which the 2021 MLS season will start, we could see an improved version of the Guadalajara attacker.

I haven’t worked that hard in my entire life. I have not trusted the right people who can help me improve my performance, my sleep, my health, my food and my relationships […] I am 32, but the point is that there are many ways that show that age is a number

It is worth mentioning that, a few weeks ago during a dynamic with his Instagram followers, Javier pointed out that he wants to return to the calls for Gerardo “Tata” Martino and be a key part of Mexico heading to Qatar World Cup 2022. “I think so and I work hard to achieve it. So that I can do everything in my power and have everything to conspire in my favor “ he said on that occasion.

He only scored two goals in his first season in MLS (Photo: Instagram / Ch14_)

The last time the Argentine technical director summoned the forward was in the friendlies of September 2019 against the United States and Argentina, in which he scored a goal for the “Stars and Stripes” team.

Since then, it has not been required for any of the national commitments and largely because of the good time that the figure of the Wolverhampton of the Premier League, Raúl Jiménez.

