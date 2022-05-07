“I hope it gives him a scare”: David Faitelson and his forecast for the Canelo vs. Bivol fight

David Faitelson gave his trust to Saúl Álvarez (Photos: CUARTOSCURO – Twitter/@bivol_d)

hours separate Saul Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol of one of the most important nights of their careers. Experts have begun to give their forecasts around who will be the winner of the 175 pound belt endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH), although the picture looks more even than on other occasions. One of the surprising characters was David Faitelsonwho gave his trust to the best pound for pound.

“The fact that Canelo division raise gives some complexity to the night, but will win the Canelo. I think Bivol does not have enough capacity to jeopardize the supremacy of the Mexican boxerbut I hope it gives him a scare, at least, more than Caleb Plant, more than Billy Joe Saunders, more than Callum Smith, “he declared in an interview for the YouTube portal Fino Boxing.

The forecast of the controversial sports journalist caused a stir, because before confirming the brawl he became one of the main characters that placed Dmitry Bivol as one of the few with the ability to harm the fame of the Mexican. And it is that he argued the preponderance of Bivol in the ring, as well as his style, physical conditions and professional record.

The boxers met the required weight for the world title fight (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Matchroom Boxing)

At 31 years of age, the native of Kyrgyzstan has filed 19 fights as a professional. In none of them has he known defeat and, as if that were not enough, 11 have favored him by way of knockout. He has been a 175-pound champion since 2016 and has made 10 successful defenses. Although his imposing physique and stature are a factor in his favor, Faitelson denied that it represents an advantage.

“With all due respect, I have heard that story many times with the Canelo. We heard it with Callum Smith, who was a taller guy than Bivol and had great reach and in the end what was Callum Smith? Any. We have heard those stories. They arrive undefeated, wonderful, they are world champions and in the end what happens. Any. So let’s see if Bivol can get rid of that stage fright”assured.

On several occasions Saúl Álvarez has mentioned that his rivals calm down when they face him in the ring. This has happened on most occasions because, despite the great background they may have, the presence of the best pound for pound has made them fall at the crucial hour. In Faitelson’s opinion, only Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin have played a different role.

Unlike other fights, “Canelo” and Bivol have shown each other respect outside the ring (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Matchroom Boxing)

“I hope that at least lose respect for him because all the boxers who go up with him Canelo They have too much respect for him. they know that is powerful in the media issuethe richest, who is able to give them a check for USD 20 million, so they see him as the boss. ‘I’m going to fight the boss who gave me the opportunity to be here’. I hope that Bivol disrespects him and does something to him, ”she concluded.

Despite how even the fight looks, other experienced boxers have agreed that victory will be painted green, white and red. Even the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez He stated that the first five rounds will be for the Russian, but in the second half of the process the Canelo will be more favored it is included, It will end by way of knockout.

On the other hand, while Joel Díaz and Alfonso Zamora have opted for Dmitry Bivol, George Kambosos, Humberto Chiquita González, Bernard Hopkins, as well as Bob Arum, have agreed on the position with Chávez and Faitelson. The last word will be held by the protagonists of the night on May 7.

KEEP READING:

Canelo vs. Bivol: this is how the weigh-in ceremony of the fight for the championship was experienced

The best memes that Perro Bermúdez left and a photo that he asked to edit

“They will put me in the boxing history books”: Canelo on a possible victory against Bivol