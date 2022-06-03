“I hope it hasn’t reached him”: Sergio Goyri clarified his controversial criticism of Canelo Álvarez for supporting Atlas

Sergio Goyri clarified his criticism of Canelo Álvarez for supporting Atlas de Guadalajara (Photo: Getty Images)

In days before the red and blacks of the Atlas They will celebrate the two-time championship and their third title in history, Saul Alvarez reaffirmed his support for al team from Guadalajara. He even went to the Jalisco Stadium to witness the first leg from one of the boxes, where he was observed with shirt of the team commanded by Diego Cocca. The action bothered the actor Sergio Goyriwho attacked with harsh criticism, although days later he clarified them.

During an interview on the show All for womenhosted by journalist Maxine Woodside, the histrion clarified the meaning of his words though did not retract of them. However, aware that the tone came to be considered aggressive by a sector of his followers, as well as by Canelo Álvarez, wished the undisputed 168-pound champion hadn’t heard your statements.

“I don’t know (if I’ve heard them). I hope it hasn’t arrived”He concluded his speech. However, moments before she tried to minimize his words and justify his behavior by arguing his personality. “I am very short fuse and I do not have to make these types of comments, but good. I already did them and I am explaining why I did them (…) The mistake or the success, whatever it was, I assume the consequences, the criticism”, he declared.

The actor from Puebla attacked the boxer from Guadalajara for showing his support for the red and black Atlas in the final that they played against the Tuzos de Pachuca in Grita México Clausura 2022.



And it is that last Thursday, May 26, 2022, Saul Alvarez He went to the Guadalajara sports venue at the invitation of Eddy Reynoso. On arrival he did not carry any visual symbol of the painting, although claimed to be “100% Atlas”. It wasn’t until she found herself in her spectator’s seat that He showed his pride by wearing a red and black shirt.

His statements, as well as the victory of the Mexican soccer champion team in the first match, bothered a Goyri, who on several occasions has claimed as a regular follower of Chivas del Club Deportivo Guadalajara. As he assured in the radio program, his words were aimed at Mexican soccer fansbecause he considered the boxer’s action a betrayal.

“If it were handled with a little humor it would even be nice. What happens is that many people are bitter. In the stadium you can mention mothers, it is a tremendous catharsis and people who know what Chivas and Atlas arebecause they are enemies of a lot of time”assured.

Saúl declared that he was a fan of Atlas, so he encouraged the team in the first leg at the Jalisco Stadium

After hearing the statements of ÁlvarezGoyri remembered when the world boxing champion had the initiative to acquire the rojiblanco team and related it to an act of affection for the institution. In that sense, he attacked her for the alleged influence that Eddy Reynoso had on him to make him change his mind and asked him to have own identity.

“Maybe you have a shitload of money, but You can’t buy identity from us, motherfuckerthat we are true Chivas and we don’t change shirts. We are real goats shin splints. I know your family and maybe you too, but I don’t care. What you did to put on the Atlas shirt I will never forgive you “he declared.

It is worth mentioning that on occasion Álvarez declared having played with a subsidiary of Atlas during his childhood, although he abandoned football for boxing. Once he established himself as a professional, he came to pose with Javier Hernández with the chivas jerseyalthough with the two-time red and black championship he seemed to opt for his preference for the Academy team.

