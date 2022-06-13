I just found out that leading a cult with a vengeful lamb was just what I wanted to play

It had to happen one day. A lamb about to be sacrificed has gone rogue and is now forming his own sect to take revenge on those who tried to kill him. This is Cult of the Lamb, the crazy proposal of Massive Monster, a game with a lot of action and some management that has already captivated me.

There are more or less curious game concepts, some comical and even delusional. This is one of those cases. Cult of the Lamb puts you in the shoes of a lamb that was about to be slaughtered when an unknown being arrives and offers you a sinful deal. Which? Well create a sect of loyal followerswhile you get involved with swords against those infidels who once were about to end your life.

In this way, we embody a possessed little lamb, which little by little shows all the wool from which it is made. It is a very fast game, with two basic actions, attacking in the purest style hack ‘n slash and continually dodge so they don’t kill your life hearts. It seems simple, but little by little you will see how you gain new abilities, the enemies become tougher and large final bosses appear with a high probability of ending your life. All through procedurally designed levels and a progression that doesn’t seem to accommodate an excessively long game, although it is quite satisfactory from what I have been able to verify through its playable demo. It’s another of the recently presented games distributed by Devolver Digital, and I’m convinced that it could become one of those titles that could be of particular interest to lovers of good indie productions.

the slaughter lamb

So, from a lamb about to be slaughtered, you go on to slice enemies with your powerful sword. I was surprised by the agility with which you handle the character and the response to the controls: simply magnificent. It is a game designed with the word “action” always in mind, so that you are continually pressing the attackand sometimes the evasion to flip and avoid enemy attacks. This is very important, because when you end your life you have to start the same section again from the beginning.

It is a game designed with the word ‘action’ always in mindThis makes me doubt. I know that it is a scheme that I know very well, but with which I have not always felt comfortable. I’m also not thrilled with the idea of procedurally generated dungeons, because it leads to less charismatic designs. However, I also have to say that this was a demo and I have not been able to delve into the pros and cons of the proposal.

Something very interesting is that between battles you have the opportunity to attract followers and bring them to your village to grow your sect. As a curiosity, you can modify their appearance, as well as propose different activities, which could range from cutting down trees to breaking stones. Everything is erected so that you are the master and lord, so that they work for you and make the dreams of that mysterious being who once managed to keep your life come true. Of course, you can also work to get materials, but also to build new structures that contribute to expand your particular “family”.

Thus, Cult of the Lamb stands on a double structure, on the one hand the purest action and on the other the management of an entire community. A proposal without a doubt interesting, but of which I will have to see much more to form a better opinion. If you want to try it yourself, you have a demo available to get an idea of ​​its benefits. It will appear in a few weeks, the next August 11th para PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series y Nintendo Switch.