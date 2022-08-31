I know all the details of “I was here”, the new Netflix original movie

A young graffiti artist vandalizes the homes of London’s elite to capture his art. But when he discovers a judge’s dark secret, he embarks on a journey that endangers his inner circle.



It is clear that getting into other people’s houses is wrong, it is a crime. But in the case of this graffiti artist, entering the basement of a former British High Court judge could be the worst mistake of his life and will make it hell for him and his inner circle. This is the proposal of the new original film of Netflix that it’s called I was here.

It is starring George MacKay y Hugh Bonneville. The first is known for one of the most named films in 2019 called 1917 with the direction of Sam Mendes (Bond: Spectre). While the second is one of the most important faces on the British scene and remembered for Downton Abbey. But far from their previous roles, this story confronts them in the new thriller.

The plot summary reads as follows: “A young graffiti artist vandalizes the homes of London’s elite to get his art out. But when he uncovers a judge’s dark secret, he embarks on a journey that also puts his inner circle in jeopardy.”

Far from a war scene, MacKay he plays a graffiti artist who likes to break into houses of the British upper class to vandalize these homes with his brand. The “I was here” in the title becomes news and the media end up baptizing it as the “graffiti vandal” which puts the entire London police on alert. What he always did with his partner, now he must do alone.

Now alone and more committed to his social art, his manifesto, the goals increase and he decides to enter the mansion of retired judge Hector Blake (Bonneville), but there he discovers something he should never have found. This event will trigger a series of coincidences and episodes that ends up changing roles and the graffiti artist ends up becoming prey. To tell beyond the story would be to spoil the surprises.

From a short cast, the performances of both protagonists face them in a duel with pure suspense and under the direction of Anvari round, director of Under the Shadow y Wounds.

I was here is already available in Netflix.

