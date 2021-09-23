“I know that I watered it”: Carlos Salcedo acknowledged that the discussion with Jorge Theiler took him away from the Tricolor

Carlos Salcedo was not called to El Tri for the World Cup qualifiers (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

The feline defender Carlos Salcedo has been in the eye of the hurricane due to the controversies that it has starred in the tricolor set. And the fact is that the strong encounters he has had with the board have cost him dearly because now he was excluded from the last call of Tri in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

“I screwed up and I’ve learned not to do that already control me. I learned from that friction I had in the National Team. Talk to Jorge (Thieler)We spoke very calmly and he told me ‘it stayed there for me’. I already take the reprisals that I have and I do not take anything against myself because I know that I watered it. I knew they weren’t going to talk to me and I accept it. I am a person with criteria and I know I was wrong, “he said in an interview for Sports Multimedia.

Likewise, he did not rule out that at some point he would be called back to the Selection but he will hold talks with the coaching staff to seek that opportunity:

“Yes (it is seen in Qatar 2022) because I know that as long as it is inside the piece of paper, although they are not calling me right now, anything can happen. I do not know if I can be or not for the next Close FIFA, I will talk with the coaching staff ”, he said.

On the other hand, he made it clear that if he did not go to the next world cup, it would be a great learning experience in his life and he will respect the decision of the coaching staff:

Carlos Salcedo had to be replaced by Miguel Herrera in the Clásico Regio, Monterrey vs Tigres (Photo: Twitter @ FoxSportsMX)

“It’s a life lesson and my life won’t end if I don’t go to the World Cup. It is a life lesson, I have to learn from this situation; one year to go. The decision is up to the technician and I am not going to get involved. Yes I’d like to; I do see myself in Qatar ”.

It should be remembered that Salcedo he was about to be sent off at minute 54 in the Clásico Regio, for a foul on Rogelio Funes Mori that could be considered as a warning, but the referee Fernando Hernández decided not to qualify it that way and prevent the central defender from being sent off for a double yellow .

Faced with that situation, Miguel Herrera decided to take out the defender to avoid expulsion. The change was made at minute 58 and that detonated the courage of Carlos Salcedo.

The defender, first, did not want to shake Juan José Sánchez, a player designated to enter the Classic Regio. Then, on the way to the bank, he claimed Miguel Herrera.

“It was nothing against him, my anger at that moment was that in a play that was not yellow and that it was not even foul. They conditioned me, ”he said.

Carlos Salcedo had a difference with Gerardo Martino’s technical assistant (FELIPE TRUEBA-EFE)

On the other hand, the controversy that sparked off in his absence from the National Team took place in the final of the Gold Cup 2021 Come in Mexico and the United States. The representative’s helmsman took Héctor Moreno off the field due to injury to enter the Tigres defense.

Carlos Salcedo He was called in, but he wasn’t ready. In a video it was appreciated that, while enlisting, he had a discussion with Jorge Theiler, assistant of Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Later, when the list for the FIFA Date was released, the player was left out.

Under the command of Gerardo Martino, Salcedo is one of the players with the most calls to the Tricolor next to Jesus gallardo by Rayados. However, given the problems he has had now, he was excluded from the World Cup qualifiers.

