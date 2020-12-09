‘I Know What You Did Last Summer season’ at Amazon Taps Director Craig Macneill

Craig Macneill has signed on to direct and government produce the pilot for the upcoming “I Know What You Did Last Summer season” sequence at Amazon, Selection has discovered completely.

Macneill made his characteristic directorial debut in 2015 with “The Boy,” which was loosely based mostly on the novel “Miss Corpus” by Clay McLeod Chapman and premiered at the SXSW Movie Pageant that very same 12 months. Macneill additionally served as co-writer on the movie along with directing. His subsequent characteristic was the psychological thriller “Lizzie” in 2018, which starred Chloe Sevigny as infamous assassin Lizzie Borden. On the tv facet, Macneill is directing episodes of the upcoming Amazon sequence “Them: Covenant” and has beforehand directed episodes of reveals like “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Fortress Rock,” and the “Twilight Zone” reboot.

He’s repped by CAA, Grandview, and Myman Greenspan.

The “I Know What You Did Last Summer season Present” was formally ordered to sequence at Amazon again in October, whereas growth on the sequence was first reported again in 2019. The YA sequence is described as a contemporary tackle the hit 1997 horror movie. In a city stuffed with secrets and techniques, a gaggle of youngsters are stalked by a mysterious killer a 12 months after a deadly accident on their commencement night time. Just like the movie, the undertaking is predicated on the 1973 novel of the identical title by Lois Duncan.

Sara Goodman will write and government produce. Together with Macneill, Shay Hatten, Erik Feig, Authentic Movie’s Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty, and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear will even government produce. Sony Photos Tv will co-produce with Amazon Studios.