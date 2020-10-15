I Know What You Did Last Summer series gets the go-ahead from Amazon

Hit 1997 slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer is being rebooted by Amazon Studios as a series by the manufacturing firm behind Amazon Prime’s international hit The Boys.

Deadline experiences that the I Know What You Did Last Summer series can have heavyweight backing: it’s being produced by Sony Photos TV and Amazon Studios along side The Boys creators Authentic Movies and Aquaman and Noticed director James Wan on board.

Amazon Studios’ COO and Co-Head of Tv Albert Cheng: “The perfect horror franchises at all times have one other scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from [Preacher writer] Sara Goodman is a superbly twisted replace to the iconic slasher film. Any means you slice it, our international Prime Video prospects will love this contemporary tackle the fan favorite movie.”

The brand new series, primarily based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, follows the similar roadmap as the film, which co-starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. In a city stuffed with secrets and techniques, a bunch of youngsters are stalked by a mysterious killer a yr after a deadly accident on their commencement night time.

The 1997 film additionally starred Anne Heche and The Large Bang Idea’s Johnny Galecki and spawned a 1998 sequel, I Nonetheless Know What You Did Last Summer.

Co-President, Sony Photos TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter mentioned: “Neal Moritz and Authentic Movie’s growth persistently fires on all cylinders and that’s confirmed as soon as once more with Sara Goodman’s up to date and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

Moritz additionally produced the 1997 film. The brand new series has reportedly been in growth for a few years.

As but there’s no information on casting or when the film will go into manufacturing.

When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.