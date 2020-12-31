“I-LAND” Contestants Okay, Nicholas, EJ, Kyungmin, And Ta-Ki To Debut In 2021 Through Big Hit Japan Global Debut Project

Bit Hit Japan has introduced its “Big Hit Japan Global Debut Project,” with some acquainted faces from “I-LAND” collaborating!

On January 1, it was introduced that Big Hit Japan is launching the venture to provide artists who shall be making their begin in Japan earlier than happening to carry out on the world stage.

Okay, Nicholas, EJ, Kyungmin, and Ta-Ki, who had been launched by the present “I-LAND” in 2020, shall be a part of the venture, with extra members to hitch after auditions referred to as “&AUDITION.” The group shall be debuting in 2021.

The venture’s mentors embody Big Hit Leisure’s chairman and CEO Bang Si Hyuk, producer Pdogg, and efficiency director Son Sung Deok, joined by efficiency director Sakura Inoue and producer and sound director Soma Genda. Particular advisors for the venture shall be Ryosuke Imai and UTA.

Watch a message from the 5 members under, with English subtitles!

Forward of their debut, watch them in “I-LAND” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)