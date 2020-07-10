“I-LAND” Contestants Reveal Fun Info, Artists They Want To Collaborate With, And More

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has launched their “applicant tastebook,” exhibiting followers a few of the preferences of their favourite trainees!
The tastebook options all 23 trainees and options enjoyable details, their favourite artists and songs, favourite meals, and far more.
Sunoo
Once I’m in a superb temper: I pay attention to bop music
An artist I wish to collaborate with: IU
TMI: I’m most afraid of ghosts
Yoonwon
An artist I respect: Alessia Cara
A style I wish to attempt: R&B
TMI: The nickname I’d give myself is “frog”
Taeyong
The tune I’m most assured in: “Trendy Loneliness” by Lauv
A style I wish to attempt: R&B, rock
TMI: If I had been to develop into a wizard, I’d wish to fly and time journey
Sungchul
Music style I get pleasure from: Hip hop
An artist I respect: BTS
TMI: My soul meals is beef
Nicholas
A style I wish to attempt: R&B, hip hop, Okay-pop
An artist I respect: Lil Yachty, Macklemore
TMI: If I had been a wizard, I’d wish to fly
Ni-ki
An artist I respect: Michael Jackson
A style I wish to attempt: R&B
TMI: Soccer is my favourite sport
Daniel
Once I’m in a superb temper: I take heed to “Sunflower”
The tune I’m most assured in: “love” by Dean
TMI: Once I sleep, I at all times want a pillow I can hug
Sunghoon
The tune I’m most assured in: “Boyfriend” (acoustic model) by Justin Bieber
A style I wish to attempt: Metropolis pop
TMI: I like espresso ice cream
EJ
An artist I wish to collaborate with: Crush
A style I wish to attempt: Latin music
TMI: I wish to attempt elevating a hedgehog
Jungwon
An artist I wish to collaborate with: Lauv
Music style I get pleasure from: R&B, hip hop
TMI: I wish to develop into the principle character of “Aladdin”
Geonu
Music style I get pleasure from: R&B, soul, hip hop
A style I wish to attempt: Band music
TMI: Basketball is my favourite sport
Youngbin
Music style I get pleasure from: Ballad
A style I wish to attempt: Idol songs
TMI: I don’t like ice cream
Heeseung
If I solely needed to pay attention to at least one tune for the remainder of my life: “Are We Nonetheless Mates” by Tyler, The Creator
A style I wish to attempt: Metropolis pop
TMI: If I needed to give myself a nickname it could be “spicy pepper”
Jaebeom
Once I’m in a superb temper: I take heed to EDM
Music style I get pleasure from: Trendy rock
TMI: Leaping rope is my favourite train
Jay
A style I wish to attempt: Ballad
An artist I respect: Rain
TMI: Curry is my soul meals
Jake
An artist I respect: BTS
The tune that represents me: “Ruthless” by Lil Tjay
TMI: I wish to attempt teleportation
Kyungmin
An artist I wish to collaborate with: Maroon 5
A style I wish to attempt: Ballad
TMI: If I had been to develop into the principle character of a film, it’d be Iron Man
Seon
An artist I respect: Tyler, The Creator
A style I wish to attempt: Rock
TMI: I used to have the nickname “cleaning soap” (as a result of I showered quite a bit)
Jaeho
Music style I get pleasure from: Hip hop, R&B, jazz
An artist I wish to collaborate with: Jay Park
TMI: If I had been a wizard, I’d wish to management time
Jimin
If I solely needed to pay attention to at least one tune for the remainder of my life: “{photograph}” by offonoff
An artist I respect: BTS
TMI: If I may solely eat one meals for the remainder of my life, I’d eat beef tartare
Okay
An artist I respect: Bruno Mars
Music style I get pleasure from: Rap
TMI: Lately I purchased a pair of sneakers
Ta-ki
An artist I respect: BTS’ Suga
The tune that represents me: “Pretend Love”
TMI: If I had been to solely eat one meals for the remainder of my life, I’d eat okonomiyaki
Hanbin
An artist I wish to collaborate with: BTS
Music style I get pleasure from: Okay-pop
TMI: If I had been to offer my buddy a gift, I would wish to purchase them a necklace
Mnet’s “I-LAND” airs Fridays at 11 p.m. KST.
Watch the most recent episode with English subtitles beneath!
