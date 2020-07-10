“I-LAND” Contestants Reveal Fun Info, Artists They Want To Collaborate With, And More

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has launched their “applicant tastebook,” exhibiting followers a few of the preferences of their favourite trainees!

The tastebook options all 23 trainees and options enjoyable details, their favourite artists and songs, favourite meals, and far more.

Sunoo

Once I’m in a superb temper: I pay attention to bop music

An artist I wish to collaborate with: IU

TMI: I’m most afraid of ghosts

Yoonwon

An artist I respect: Alessia Cara

A style I wish to attempt: R&B

TMI: The nickname I’d give myself is “frog”

Taeyong

The tune I’m most assured in: “Trendy Loneliness” by Lauv

A style I wish to attempt: R&B, rock

TMI: If I had been to develop into a wizard, I’d wish to fly and time journey

Sungchul

Music style I get pleasure from: Hip hop

An artist I respect: BTS

TMI: My soul meals is beef

Nicholas

A style I wish to attempt: R&B, hip hop, Okay-pop

An artist I respect: Lil Yachty, Macklemore

TMI: If I had been a wizard, I’d wish to fly

Ni-ki

An artist I respect: Michael Jackson

A style I wish to attempt: R&B

TMI: Soccer is my favourite sport

Daniel

Once I’m in a superb temper: I take heed to “Sunflower”

The tune I’m most assured in: “love” by Dean

TMI: Once I sleep, I at all times want a pillow I can hug

Sunghoon

The tune I’m most assured in: “Boyfriend” (acoustic model) by Justin Bieber

A style I wish to attempt: Metropolis pop

TMI: I like espresso ice cream

EJ

An artist I wish to collaborate with: Crush

A style I wish to attempt: Latin music

TMI: I wish to attempt elevating a hedgehog

Jungwon

An artist I wish to collaborate with: Lauv

Music style I get pleasure from: R&B, hip hop

TMI: I wish to develop into the principle character of “Aladdin”

Geonu

Music style I get pleasure from: R&B, soul, hip hop

A style I wish to attempt: Band music

TMI: Basketball is my favourite sport

Youngbin

Music style I get pleasure from: Ballad

A style I wish to attempt: Idol songs

TMI: I don’t like ice cream

Heeseung

If I solely needed to pay attention to at least one tune for the remainder of my life: “Are We Nonetheless Mates” by Tyler, The Creator

A style I wish to attempt: Metropolis pop

TMI: If I needed to give myself a nickname it could be “spicy pepper”

Jaebeom

Once I’m in a superb temper: I take heed to EDM

Music style I get pleasure from: Trendy rock

TMI: Leaping rope is my favourite train

Jay

A style I wish to attempt: Ballad

An artist I respect: Rain

TMI: Curry is my soul meals

Jake

An artist I respect: BTS

The tune that represents me: “Ruthless” by Lil Tjay

TMI: I wish to attempt teleportation

Kyungmin

An artist I wish to collaborate with: Maroon 5

A style I wish to attempt: Ballad

TMI: If I had been to develop into the principle character of a film, it’d be Iron Man

Seon

An artist I respect: Tyler, The Creator

A style I wish to attempt: Rock

TMI: I used to have the nickname “cleaning soap” (as a result of I showered quite a bit)

Jaeho

Music style I get pleasure from: Hip hop, R&B, jazz

An artist I wish to collaborate with: Jay Park

TMI: If I had been a wizard, I’d wish to management time

Jimin

If I solely needed to pay attention to at least one tune for the remainder of my life: “{photograph}” by offonoff

An artist I respect: BTS

TMI: If I may solely eat one meals for the remainder of my life, I’d eat beef tartare

Okay

An artist I respect: Bruno Mars

Music style I get pleasure from: Rap

TMI: Lately I purchased a pair of sneakers

Ta-ki

An artist I respect: BTS’ Suga

The tune that represents me: “Pretend Love”

TMI: If I had been to solely eat one meals for the remainder of my life, I’d eat okonomiyaki

Hanbin

An artist I wish to collaborate with: BTS

Music style I get pleasure from: Okay-pop

TMI: If I had been to offer my buddy a gift, I would wish to purchase them a necklace

