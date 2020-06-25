“I-LAND” Producers Bang Si Hyuk, Rain, And Zico Share Thoughts + Mnet Director Talks About International Voting, Aiming To Win Back Viewers’ Belief, And More

With the “I-LAND” premiere arising this Friday, a press convention was held on June 24 for the brand new Mnet present.

“I-LAND” is described as an “statement actuality program” that reveals the creation of the subsequent technology of worldwide artists. It’s the primary undertaking by CJ ENM and Massive Hit Leisure’s three way partnership BELIF+, and it follows trainees as they intention to be chosen for a brand new boy group.

The press convention was attended by the present’s normal producer Bang Si Hyuk (Massive Hit’s founder and producing director (PD)), producers Rain and Block B’s Zico, and Mnet managing director Jung Hyung Jin.

The managing director said, “This can be a undertaking that we’ve been getting ready for 3 years. I’m completely satisfied to have the ability to present you the outcomes of our three years of labor.”

Relating to why he needed to create this present, Jung Hyung Jin said, “Whereas I watched how Okay-pop artists are creating, there was one thing I questioned about. I considered what the following technology of Okay-pop idols will appear like, and what function Mnet will play in that. I then needed to make a program that mixed the know-how of Massive Hit PD Bang Si Hyuk, who created prime idols BTS, with Mnet’s content material.”

When requested how the 23 contestants on the present had been chosen, Jung Hyung Jin defined, “After CJ ENM and Massive Hit launched BELIF+, we held casting auditions regularly for 3 years. We appeared for the following technology of Okay-pop artists not solely in Korea but additionally in locations all around the globe, and the 23 contestants are the trainees that got here by way of that course of.”

The three producers talked about collaborating in this system. Rain stated, “I’m completely satisfied and honored to have the ability to greet you thru ‘I-LAND.’ I believe I’ll be taught loads from working along with Mnet and PD Bang Si Hyuk. Though it gained’t be going down over an extended time period, I’m approaching this program with the intention of studying. Slightly than my know-how or abilities, I’m going to do my greatest to make this an exquisite program by being a producer that takes care of the psychological state of the contestants.”

Bang Si Hyuk stated, “I’ve been a producer for over 20 years, however that is the primary time I’ve been on a present like this. I’m to see how the contestants will develop by way of this system. I’m going to assist them in order that they’ll turn out to be individuals who make decisions and develop on their very own.”

Zico commented, “It’s an honor to have the ability to participate in a significant undertaking. I’ve been motivated by the truth that I’m in a position to work along with PD Bang Si Hyuk and Rain, as I’ve at all times admired them, and I’m approaching this with the intention of studying and experiencing one thing priceless.”

Bang Si Hyuk shared his deep confidence in Rain and Zico. He stated, “Since Rain and Zico are totally succesful as producers, I’m going to be specializing in the general producing path and analysis path, somewhat than the event of the contestants’ abilities.” He additionally shared that has labored on the manufacturing of check songs and performances.

When speaking about what it’s prefer to movie the present, Rain stated, “The [level of skill] of present idols has elevated, so having a traditional quantity of talent isn’t acceptable now. This can be a program that solely goals to create superior idols.”

In regard to the set, Rain stated, “It’s such a state-of-the-art house that I used to be upset over how this sort of factor wasn’t round after I was a trainee. I used to be envious to the purpose that I needed to use too, and it’s a really mysterious and fascinating house.”

Zico stated, “All of the trainees have potential, to the purpose that I’m watching over all of them with anticipation.” He shared that he plans to assist them develop their undiscovered potential and he’ll use his personal expertise within the subject to enhance their abilities.

Jung Hyung Jin shared that worldwide viewers will be capable of participate in voting, and he added that a number of standards will likely be concerned within the evaluations on “I-LAND” somewhat than simply votes. He additionally addressed issues concerning the course of following latest controversies over the vote manipulation in Mnet competitors reveals akin to the “Produce 101” sequence.

“One factor I can say for sure is that we’re doing many issues to make sure equity and reliability,” he stated. “Voting will likely be carried out by way of Weverse, and never by way of Mnet itself.” He additionally stated that outdoors observers are collaborating within the voting course of.

The director said, “I’m assured that every one of CJ ENM’s information about content material has been included into this present. We’re aiming to realize again viewers’ belief by way of this present, and I hope you’ll stay up for it.”

Rain shared, “In the event you regularly watch how a contestant develops, I believe it is going to be a extra fascinating program for you and also you’ll be capable of see one thing fascinating that’s totally different from different applications thus far.”

In regard to the latest information {that a} contestant on the present had fallen off the stage and been injured, Jung Hyung Jin stated, “I’m sorry that there was dangerous information forward of the premiere. There was a fall on the filming set of ‘I-LAND’ on the finish of Might. We instantly did an examination of the set, added a security fence, and recruited extra manufacturing personnel as follow-up measures in order that manufacturing might be carried out in a safer and higher setting.”

“Our firm is paying all of the remedy prices for the contestant who was within the accident, and we’re discussing with the company about numerous totally different assist measures for after his restoration,” he stated.

Jung Hyung Jin additionally shared that the ultimate group from the present will likely be selling beneath BELIF+ Leisure. “The variety of members and the method of selecting them is a vital ingredient of ‘I-LAND,’ so I’d be grateful should you discover out about that by watching the present,” he stated.

“I-LAND,” which additionally stars Namgoong Min because the present’s “storyteller,” premieres on June 26 at 11 pm. KST and will likely be obtainable to look at on Viki.

