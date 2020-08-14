“I-LAND” Reveals The 12 Contestants Moving On To Part 2

“I-LAND” has introduced the 12 trainees who’re remaining for half two of the present!

Mnet’s “I-LAND” is an “commentary actuality program” that follows the creation of a brand new boy group. It’s the primary mission by BELIF+, which is a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Huge Hit Leisure.

The first a part of this system featured 23 trainees exhibiting their expertise as they vied for one of many 12 spots within the second half of the present, as “I-LAND” heads nearer to figuring out the ultimate members of its new boy group. The 12 contestants heading to half two have been decided partly by votes from world viewers.

Six of the trainees heading to half two have been already introduced. They’re Sunghoon, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, and Okay.

On August 14, the remaining six trainees from the “floor” have been revealed! They’re Sunoo, Daniel, Ni-ki, Geonu, Ta-ki, and Hanbin.

“I-LAND” additionally introduced that the ultimate debut group may have seven members.

The program went on to share the rankings of all 12 contestants based mostly on world votes. Verify them out beneath:

1. Sunoo

2. Daniel

3. Heeseung

4. Sunghoon

5. Okay

6. Jay

7. Jungwon

8. Jake

9. Ni-ki

10. Ta-ki

11. Geonu

12. Hanbin

It was then introduced that the 12 contestants can be cut up into three models for a check, with the profitable unit receiving immunity from the following eliminations.

Because the check is to cowl BTS songs, the group appeared by way of a video message to announce which tracks the trainees will carry out. They shared that they’ll be tasked with performing “I Want U,” “DNA,” and “Faux Love.”

