“I-LAND” Tops List Of Buzzworthy Non-Drama TV Shows For 1st Time After BTS’s Appearance

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has topped the listing of buzzworthy non-drama tv reveals for the primary time!

Good Information Company has shared its rankings of non-drama TV reveals and forged members that generated essentially the most buzz from August 10 to 16. The rankings are compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 168 non-drama TV reveals which can be at the moment on air or set to air quickly.

“I-LAND” rises 4 spots to the highest of the listing of most buzzworthy non-dramas for the week, following BTS’s look within the August 14 episode. The present’s buzzworthy ranking went up 110.47 % in comparison with the earlier week. MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Stay Alone”) additionally rises two spots to No. 2.

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV reveals for the second week of August are:

1. Mnet’s “I-LAND” – 5.7 %

2. MBC’s “House Alone” – 5.49 %

3. TV Chosun’s “Love Name Heart” – 4.5 %

4. JTBC’s “Hidden Singer 6” – 3.78 %

5. MBC’s “How Do You Play?” – 3.49 %

6. JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” – 2.91 %

7. MBC’s “Radio Star” – 2.91 %

8. TV Chosun’s “Ppong Faculty” – 2.67 %

9. SBS’s “Working Man” – 2.48 %

10. tvN’s “Hometown Flex” – 2.19 %

On the rankings for forged members, Park Jin Younger takes No. 1 after his look on “Radio Star” final week. In second is BTS after they got here on “I-LAND” to share recommendation with the trainees and extra.

The highest 10 buzzworthy forged members on non-drama TV reveals are:

1. Park Jin Younger (“Radio Star”)

2. BTS (“I-LAND”)

3. Kian84 (“House Alone”)

4. SSAK3 (“How Do You Play?”)

5. Han Hyo Joo (“Hometown Flex”)

6. Kwak Do Gained (“House Alone”)

7. Yoon Eun Hye (“The Home Detox”)

8. Apink’s Jung Eun Ji (“Home on Wheels”)

9. Im Younger Woong (“Love Name Heart”)

10. Im Younger Woong (“Ppong Faculty”)

Vote on your favourite trainees right here, and watch the newest episode of “I-LAND” on Viki under:

