“I-LAND” Trainee And Staff Member Reportedly Injured On Set + Mnet Responds

Accidents occurred on the set of Mnet’s upcoming actuality present “I-LAND.”

“I-LAND” is described as an commentary actuality present that can present the creation of next-generation Okay-pop artists. It’s a challenge by BELIF+, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Huge Hit Leisure.

On June 15, it was reported {that a} trainee and a workers member had been injured whereas filming for the present.

A supply said to Sports activities Chosun, “The stage on set was movable and so dangerously designed that even professionally educated dancers may have fallen and gotten injured. Considerations about security have been raised throughout the inside conferences, however they pushed forward with it anyway. Three days previous to the recording, a workers member fell from the stage and bled, however no follow-up motion is being taken. On the day of the filming, one of many trainees fractured his arm and was taken to the emergency room, so he couldn’t seem on the present in any respect.”

The supply continued to share, “Even after this, security measures weren’t taken, and the stage was solely barely modified. I consider that if the present workforce isn’t sufficient, this system’s scale ought to be downsized to match that, or extra folks should be employed.”

A supply from “I-LAND” said to News1, “It’s true that accidents came about on set, however it isn’t true that we tried to cowl them up. We instantly took motion and are persevering with to report after imposing strengthened security measures on set. We had initially deliberate for the present to have 24 trainees, however one trainee suffered a fracture throughout the first recording and may not take part within the filming. We’re discussing with the trainee’s company BELIF+ concerning the help measures we are able to take. The workers member suffered a minor damage, and we took measures accordingly.”

