“I-LAND” Trainees And Cast Members Test Negative For COVID-19 + Program Resumes Filming

“I-LAND” is recording on set once more after taking security measures following a constructive COVID-19 case a number of days prior.

On August 15, it was revealed {that a} cleansing employees member for “I-LAND” had examined constructive for COVID-19. The employees member had carried out his duties on set on August 12.

On August 17, Mnet acknowledged to Newsen, “‘I-LAND’ has partially resumed filming on the set in Paju this afternoon. Disinfection of the set was accomplished over the weekend, and the entire trainees and forged members in addition to a number of the manufacturing employees have examined destructive for COVID-19. A small portion of the employees are nonetheless ready for his or her outcomes, and they won’t be allowed to step contained in the set till their outcomes come out.”

Try the most recent “I-LAND” episode under:

