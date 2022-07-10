I like anime, but not all games with this aesthetic are worth it: these 11 titles are

I have always been a fan of anime. I could tell you about my beginnings with Pokémon, Detective Conan or Yu-Gi-Oh!, also about the day when, at the age of 11, I watched Elfen Lied without knowing what to expect. Year after year, I have devoured these series until reaching the most current ones such as Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, or Shingeki no Kyojin. You can imagine how wonderful it is for me to access video game that they follow these series or the aesthetics itself. However, many of them have not seemed good to me. Therefore, I wanted to bring you a selection of 11 games I do think they are worth it. Do not miss it!

The best 11 games if you like anime

The problem I have with some games based on anime is that they are not developed, or they are very attractive visually, but not in terms of detail or gameplay. This happened to me with Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, for example. However, there are great titles that, using this aesthetic, offer great experiences. Therefore, I leave you my selection of 11 games that I recommend if you like anime:

1.999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors

A mystery and puzzle title that follows the guidelines of a visual novel for Nintendo DS. A story with certain touches of terror and brutality in which we will have to escape from a terrible game organized by an unbalanced mind.





2.Scarlet Nexus

One of the jewels of Game Pass for my taste. Although it suffers from being somewhat linear, the universe built on Scarlet Nexus is complex and reminiscent of Evangelion. In short, we will embody characters with certain sensory powers who face all kinds of surreal creatures in a futuristic environment.





3.Persona 5 Royal

If I didn’t name Persona 5 Royal it was almost a sin. I think it’s the game with the most quality and depth on the list at almost every level. A magnum opus that will soon arrive on Nintendo Switch allowing us to once again enjoy the adventures of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts.





4.One Piece: Burning Blood

Not to lie, it’s one of my favorite fighting games. It is true that the Story Mode does not quite convince me, but at the level of fun, diversity of attacks, animations and speed, it is quite suitable. Fighting with our favorite One Piece characters is possible by focusing on one of the most special arcs such as Marineford.





5.Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Master

There are many interesting Yu-Gi-Oh! games, but it was strange that there wasn’t a Magic Arena equivalent of this card game. And you will tell me that Duel Links was, but no, I do not agree. With the arrival of Master Duel we find all the news, the official rules and the possibility of creating the decks we want, while dueling in a simple way.





6.Time Hollow

A very interesting narrative game for Nintendo DS that touched on time travel, while using the console’s pen to open portals. A mystery adventure with good music and entertainment that not many people know about, but that I always recommend to distract yourself.





7.Corpse Party

If we talk about anime, we have to name some of the RPG Maker games that have been transferred to series. Angels of Death or Corpse Party are some of them. We are talking about a somewhat brutal game, with a touch of terror that does not speak of a curse that causes a class of students to be involved in a series of totally insane acts.





8. Pokémon Esmeralda

Ok, I cheated, because the origin was the video game and the anime came later, but you will agree with me that Pokémon Emerald is one of the best games… in general. The third generation of Pokémon is not one of the most acclaimed in vain, with an interesting story, a varied and wide region and details as cool as the contests.





9.Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is one of the best Naruto fighting games that also introduced Boruto being able to enjoy a new squad of fighters. A great way to get back to the Hidden Leaf Village now that the days of Shippuden are behind us.





10.Dragon Ball Fighter Z

I must admit that, without being a follower of Dragon Ball, I had a great time with Fighter Z and the speed of the fights, admitting that it is one of the funniest fighting games of recent times. With the new movie about to arrive, it’s not a bad time to throw some fights.





11.Genshin Impact

For a free-to-play game, Genshin Impact offers a detailed RPG, with a large world, plenty of quests, and varied characters. HoYoverse doesn’t skimp when it comes to creating Teyvat with hours and hours of entertainment ahead.