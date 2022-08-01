I love Stadia and I tremble thinking that Google ends up closing it

Living in a minority forges the personality. The Spaniards who live without WhatsApp in the country that has turned it into a religion know it, and also those of us who use Stadia as a video console. When Google launched the service I was skeptical and had a bad experience trying it, so I let it run.

However, at the end of 2020, seduced by one of the unbeatable offers To get a discounted video game that included a Chromecast Ultra and an official controller as a gift, I made the leap again. The failed Cyberpunk 2077 turned out to be much better on Stadia than on the previous generation consoles, which were still the vast majority. And there I decided to stay. When EA announced that FIFA 21 would also be coming to Stadia shortly after, I decided that this would be my new home.

Cloud gaming = ubiquitous gaming

The reasons why Stadia totally sold me were:

It allowed me to stop having a clunker under the TV. The Chromecast Ultra is not even visible.

It turned my iPad and Mac (laugh, laugh) into actual gaming devices for the first time.

And basically it allowed me to play AAA games wherever I was, just needing a Wi-Fi connection (mobile data is much more complicated), whether I was at home or not.

The last point can be amended by arguing that PS Remote Play or Xbox remote play allow the same thing. Yes but no. I’ve never had a really satisfying sustained experience with PlayStation, at least. Curiously, with Stadia, despite my little initial faith, yes: beyond a few occasional scratches, performance and fluidity have always been great.





The mother of the lamb was when on a trip I decided to test how Stadia was doing from the iPad, connecting a PlayStation 5 controller and using the hotel’s Wi-Fi network, which are not known for their speed or stability. . and the performance was perfect.

Even the control, which horrified me in its presentation -just seeing that crosshead gave me a couple of calluses-, ended up being more than acceptable. Below those of PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch (the great Pro model), but still very acceptable after all.

That sunny day that they have been playing with Stadia for almost two years is having more and more storm clouds: Rumors that come out from time to time here and there anticipating a closure for which cloud gaming lovers are not prepared. There are more proposals, but either they are still in the testing phase, or they have a catalog that is too small to be a real alternative.

Imagining a future without cloud gaming

Thinking of once again having a five-kilo console under the television, taking up more space than a microwave, and not being able to play as well on other screens, is like thinking that in Spain they are going to allow smoking in bars again: we had already accustomed to this comfort.

The latest rumors, or leaks, or a bit of both of greater reliability spoke of Google converting Stadia into a corporate service to deliver their own video games “turnkey” to companies from different sectors to include it in their environments, such as gyms that want gamificar the experience of their students, for example. Or for companies like Peloton.

In addition, during this time their team has been fleeced, including the flight of heavyweights in the project, and they abandoned the development of their own games, in addition to reducing commissions to attract developers. None of these signs seem to be a symptom of the plan with Stadia going smoothly. Rather it sounds like we’ll be lucky if we see him eat the nougat.

It’s getting harder and harder to think that Stadia has a long future ahead of it. a real shame

A panorama that smells of ashes exhaled by the centuries. We will have to see who is capable of replacing Stadia. It is assumed that Xbox Cloud Gaming, formerly known as xCloud, which is the one who has the most reasons to bet on the game as a service over the sale of physical consoles. But we are in the summer of 2022 and the “beta” sign continues, something that asks for a mint pennyroyal to be able to digest it coming from a whole Microsoft.

Long before its introduction, Stadia was known as “Google Yeti”, a name given in reference to Tibetan mythology. Stadia aspired to become the abominable gamer of the snows, but he has remained a boy in a skeleton costume asking for candy. A pity, because when you pay attention to him you discover that he is hilarious. Time to revisit alternatives for cloud gaming.