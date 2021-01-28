“I made a mistake”: Alan Mozo apologized for having attended a meeting in the middle of a pandemic

(Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Through his official Instagram account the Pumas player, Alan Mozo Rodríguez, offered his apologies to the team and the fans for the show of indiscipline he committed last week for breaking the prevention rules against COVID-19 required by the University Club and the MX League.

In a video that lasts two minutes, the player begins by explaining the context of the situation and the reason why he attended that place. “I know perfectly well that I am a public figure, an example and I know that was wrong”said Mozo.

Through social networks, a clip was released a few days ago where the right side appeared without a mask in a restaurant, in addition to observed consuming alcoholic beverages two days prior to his match against Querétaro. The images went viral because many fans criticized his behavior.

“Last Friday I made a mistake, I went to eat to celebrate my best friend’s birthday. I really want you to know that at no time was I in an inconvenient state despite the fact that the video shows how I am ingesting an alcoholic drink ”, declared the footballer.

He explained that inside the restaurant complied with all the sanitary measures required by the establishment, followed the sanitation protocol at the entrance, hand hygiene and the use of face masks when not eating or to go to the bathroom.

Alan Mozo stated that spoke with technical director Andrés Lillini and that the University Club knows about the situation. “I spoke with Andrés, I showed him my regret and acceptance of this situation. I have followed to the letter the sanctions imposed by the club and the Liga Mx ”.

Mozo reiterated that he is committed to the institution and his entire work team, he accepted that his actions put his fellow players and the coaching staff at risk. He extended the apology to the people who have trusted him and they have supported him at different times in his career.

“I am committed to taking care of myself and taking care of them,” he said.

He reaffirmed that he will seek to resume the footballing level to be at the level of ownership in the team of Los Pumas and the Mexican National Team Sub 23. He stressed that from this learning he will be more aware of his actions and will know how to face the adversities that come.

Juan Pablo Vigón, the captain of the auriazules commented on the video and recognized the courage of his teammate to show his face and face the problem. “My respects, showing your face is men’s and I trust that you will achieve what you set out to do. We hope that we need you !!! ”, Vigón wrote.

The same afternoon when the feline player’s indiscipline went viral, the club’s board shared a statement indicating the sanctions that he will have to continue to rejoin his colleagues. Among them stands out a economic fine, in addition to that you must present a negative PCR test and meet the protocol isolation.

It’s not the first time that Alan Mozo is involved in indiscipline actions during the months of social isolation. So that in August 2020 attended a party with Pablo Ceppelini, Cruz Azul player. On that occasion the player also received a financial fine and had to undergo a test to confirm his health and a match was suspended.

In recent days, various players have been involved in these acts of indiscipline that increase the severity due to the pandemic situation and the rebound of infections by Covid-19 in Mexico. One of them was Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez, Cruz Azul player.

In previous months players of Chivas as Alexis Peña, Jose Juan Vazquez and Eduardo Lopez were separated from the institution in November 2020 for displaying unprofessional behavior and violating sanitation regulations.

