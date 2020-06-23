I May Destroy You soundtrack – all the songs and music in season one

Michaela Coel’s highly effective drama sequence I May Destroy You has rightly sparked questions conversations about the challenge of sexual consent, which is raised and examined once more and once more all through the sequence.

However the present’s soundtrack has additionally attracted consideration, with its use of feminine artists and present songs that wouldn’t really feel misplaced in a London membership proper now (in the event that they have been open, not less than) – none of the songs really feel dated, which fits the trendy, millennial life-style that central character Arabella (Coel) each lives and writes about in her novels.

Artists featured in the present’s soundtrack vary from Little Simz (“Image Excellent”) and Hardy Caprio (“Rapper”), to Candy Feminine Perspective (“Flowers”) and Paigey Cakey (“Boogie”).

Learn on for the songs and music featured in HBO/BBC drama I May Destroy You.

I May Destroy You season one songs

Image Excellent by Little Simz

OMG by Sampa the Nice

Malamente by ROSALÍA

Nightmares by Simple Life

Pull Up by Blanco

One thing About Us by Daft Punk

Give Me Your Love by The Bricks

Rapper by Hardy Caprio

Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) by Younger T & Bugsey

Scrappy by Wookie

Flowers by Candy Feminine Perspective

Sunshine (Wookie Primary Combine) by Gabrielle

Love Shy by Kristine Blond

Babycakes by three of a Type

A Little Little bit of Luck by DJ Luck & MC Neat

Women Like Us by The B‐15 Mission

Shesha by De Mthuda & Njelic

Reminiscences by Kamikaze

Ye by Burna Boy

Lizard Road by Oscar Jerome

Carry on Rising by Per Ljungqvist & Donnie Dragon

Intro by Ria Boss

Cola by Arlo Parks

Mr. Solar (miss da solar) by Greentea Peng

How To Get By by April + Vista

Dreaming About You by The Blackbyrds

Lovely Day by Tantsui

What’s It Like? by Oscar #Worldpeace

The I May Destroy You soundtrack can be listened to on Spotify, right here:

I May Destroy You initially aired on BBC One and could be watched as a boxset on BBC iPlayer – check out what else is on with our TV Information