I May Destroy You soundtrack – all the songs and music in season one

Michaela Coel’s highly effective drama sequence I May Destroy You has rightly sparked questions conversations about the challenge of sexual consent, which is raised and examined once more and once more all through the sequence.
However the present’s soundtrack has additionally attracted consideration, with its use of feminine artists and present songs that wouldn’t really feel misplaced in a London membership proper now (in the event that they have been open, not less than) – none of the songs really feel dated, which fits the trendy, millennial life-style that central character Arabella (Coel) each lives and writes about in her novels.
Artists featured in the present’s soundtrack vary from Little Simz (“Image Excellent”) and Hardy Caprio (“Rapper”), to Candy Feminine Perspective (“Flowers”) and Paigey Cakey (“Boogie”).
Learn on for the songs and music featured in HBO/BBC drama I May Destroy You.
I May Destroy You season one songs
Image Excellent by Little Simz
OMG by Sampa the Nice
Malamente by ROSALÍA
Nightmares by Simple Life
Pull Up by Blanco
One thing About Us by Daft Punk
Give Me Your Love by The Bricks
Rapper by Hardy Caprio
Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) by Younger T & Bugsey
Scrappy by Wookie
Flowers by Candy Feminine Perspective
Sunshine (Wookie Primary Combine) by Gabrielle
Love Shy by Kristine Blond
Babycakes by three of a Type
A Little Little bit of Luck by DJ Luck & MC Neat
Women Like Us by The B‐15 Mission
Shesha by De Mthuda & Njelic
Reminiscences by Kamikaze
Ye by Burna Boy
Lizard Road by Oscar Jerome
Carry on Rising by Per Ljungqvist & Donnie Dragon
Intro by Ria Boss
Cola by Arlo Parks
Mr. Solar (miss da solar) by Greentea Peng
How To Get By by April + Vista
Dreaming About You by The Blackbyrds
Lovely Day by Tantsui
What’s It Like? by Oscar #Worldpeace
The I May Destroy You soundtrack can be listened to on Spotify, right here:
I May Destroy You initially aired on BBC One and could be watched as a boxset on BBC iPlayer – check out what else is on with our TV Information
