I May Destroy You soundtrack – all the songs and music in season one

Michaela Coel’s highly effective drama sequence I May Destroy You has rightly sparked questions conversations about the concern of sexual consent, which is raised and examined once more and once more all through the sequence.

However the present’s soundtrack has additionally attracted consideration, with its use of feminine artists and present songs that wouldn’t really feel misplaced in a London membership proper now (in the event that they had been open, no less than) – none of the songs really feel dated, which fits the trendy, millennial life-style that central character Arabella (Coel) each lives and writes about in her novels.

Learn on for the songs and music featured in HBO/BBC drama I May Destroy You.

I May Destroy You season one songs

Image Excellent by Little Simz

OMG by Sampa the Nice

Malamente by ROSALÍA

Nightmares by Simple Life

Pull Up by Blanco

One thing About Us by Daft Punk

Give Me Your Love by The Bricks

Rapper by Hardy Caprio

Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) by Younger T & Bugsey

Scrappy by Wookie

Flowers by Candy Feminine Angle

Sunshine (Wookie Predominant Combine) by Gabrielle

Love Shy by Kristine Blond

Babycakes by three of a Form

A Little Little bit of Luck by DJ Luck & MC Neat

Women Like Us by The B‐15 Undertaking

Shesha by De Mthuda & Njelic

Recollections by Kamikaze

Ye by Burna Boy

Lizard Road by Oscar Jerome

Carry on Rising by Per Ljungqvist & Donnie Dragon

Intro by Ria Boss

Cola by Arlo Parks

Mr. Solar (miss da solar) by Greentea Peng

How To Get By by April + Vista

Dreaming About You by The Blackbyrds

Lovely Day by Tantsui

What’s It Like? by Oscar #Worldpeace

