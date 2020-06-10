I May Destroy You soundtrack – all the songs and music in season one

Michaela Coel’s highly effective drama sequence I May Destroy You has rightly sparked questions conversations about the concern of sexual consent, which is raised and examined once more and once more all through the sequence.
However the present’s soundtrack has additionally attracted consideration, with its use of feminine artists and present songs that wouldn’t really feel misplaced in a London membership proper now (in the event that they had been open, no less than) – none of the songs really feel dated, which fits the trendy, millennial life-style that central character Arabella (Coel) each lives and writes about in her novels.
Learn on for the songs and music featured in HBO/BBC drama I May Destroy You.
I May Destroy You season one songs
Image Excellent by Little Simz
OMG by Sampa the Nice
Malamente by ROSALÍA
Nightmares by Simple Life
Pull Up by Blanco
One thing About Us by Daft Punk
Give Me Your Love by The Bricks
Rapper by Hardy Caprio
Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) by Younger T & Bugsey
Scrappy by Wookie
Flowers by Candy Feminine Angle
Sunshine (Wookie Predominant Combine) by Gabrielle
Love Shy by Kristine Blond
Babycakes by three of a Form
A Little Little bit of Luck by DJ Luck & MC Neat
Women Like Us by The B‐15 Undertaking
Shesha by De Mthuda & Njelic
Recollections by Kamikaze
Ye by Burna Boy
Lizard Road by Oscar Jerome
Carry on Rising by Per Ljungqvist & Donnie Dragon
Intro by Ria Boss
Cola by Arlo Parks
Mr. Solar (miss da solar) by Greentea Peng
How To Get By by April + Vista
Dreaming About You by The Blackbyrds
Lovely Day by Tantsui
What’s It Like? by Oscar #Worldpeace
I May Destroy You airs on Monday and Tuesdays at 10.45pm on BBC One – check out what else is on with our TV Information
Add Comment