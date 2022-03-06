“I met two Cristiano Ronaldo”: the revelations of a former partner about the mutation of his personality

Sami Khedira referred to the change of Cristiano Ronaldo (Grosby)

Sami Khedira He had a brilliant career at Real Madrid and Juventus, added to the fact that he knew how to lift the World Cup with the shirt of the German National Team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. After his retirement in May of last year at Hertha Berlin at the age of 34, the Teuton decided to open up in an interview with ESPN. During the review of his fruitful career, the midfielder left an interesting analysis on how was his coexistence with Cristiano Ronaldoone of the best players in history.

“I met two Cristianos, the first at Real Madrid, a little younger and perhaps a little more insecure and selfish. Not in a bad way, but he had to find her personality. He scored many, many goals and was fantastic, but he didn’t have that much influence on the team. Then my second experience with Cristiano, at Juventuscomes to the team and has that same selfishness, which is selfish to score, but he was more of a leader, more of a natural leader. He always pushed us and knew that he needed the support of his teammates to win trophies. Don’t get me wrong, he was always part of the team at Madrid, but at Juventus he was a bit more mature. He always focused on the field, but a little more relaxed after having children. He is so competitive… In training everyone wanted to beat Cristiano or if you were on his team you wanted to help Cristiano win, ”said the man from the Stuttgart youth academy.

Khedira and Cristiano Ronaldo shared a squad at Real Madrid and Juventus (Grosby)

After seeing how the glory escaped him in South Africa 2010 (he fell in the semifinals against Spain), Khedira received one of the most important news of his career, since his landing in the White House was advanced. “I had a call with Mourinho and he told me: ‘Yes, you are an incredible player and an incredible guy, I want you to join me at Real Madrid.’ My agent then flew to Madrid. We had the talks, but it was only a minute or two. Jose said: ‘What are your expectations?’ I said I wanted to win. And he was like, ‘That’s great, I’ll see you in LA in two weeks’… and that was it!”.

“Going to Madrid was one of the best experiences of my life. Meeting José and working with him was great. He opened the door to the highest level of football. I still remember my first training session, it was at UCLA, he told me that our games will be 90 minutes, so our training will be 90 minutes and everything with the ball. I thought that was great as it would be easy compared to Germany where we always race. But after the first session, he was dead. It was constant: 10 against 10, 6 against 6, without rest if the ball goes out. He was so tired, but happy because we always had the ball. You had to run and you had to think. After that session, we got back on the bus, and he was just two rows ahead, and he texted me, ‘You’re an amazing player, check out my lineup for tomorrow. You’re going to start tomorrow’. I looked around after receiving the text and saw him looking at me and smiling. It was amazing and he gave me a lot of confidence. He needed me to get the job done for the other geniuses in the field. He gives me goosebumps thinking about it,” he added.

The midfielder, winner of four titles with the Merengue and 10 with the Old lady, focused on the matches against Barcelona during his stay in Spain: “I really enjoyed the rivalry with Barcelona. It was always very special. The whole world was waiting for this game. Maybe it was too much on a personal level, but it pushed both teams. They were some of the best games I’ve ever played in.” And then he added: “Even as a madridista, I can say that the Barcelona team of 2010 was one of the best teams in history. Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets never lost the ball. You can’t get the ball, but you have to find solutions, we had to anticipate. If you get the ball, they won’t be organized, so we immediately attack. We had 10 or 12 Clásicos and only lost two. So that was our tactic.”

To close, he analyzed José Mourinho’s third season at the helm of Real Madrid: “The egos defeated the spirit of the dressing room and the dressing room was lost. Maybe it was normal after two intense years. We are talking about winning Clásicos, the Copa del Rey, La Liga, with a record of goals and points. The players got tired of it. In the third season we were eliminated against Dortmund and finished second or third in La Liga. People were tired of leadership.”

KEEP READING:

The confessions of the journalist who gave Messi the last Ballon d’Or: why he interviewed him barefoot and what happened when he was rated a 3

The unusual revelation of an Argentine former partner of Ronaldinho: “He borrowed money because he did not know how to use ATMs”

Barcelona launched the plan to sign Haaland: millionaire offer and Xavi’s lightning trip to Germany