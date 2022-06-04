“I miss you, I miss you”: Lionel Messi’s tender post for Antonela Roccuzzo and her children

Messi’s post had millions of likes in a matter of minutes

Before, during and after winning the trophy of the Final, Lionel Messi he was surrounded by affection. From the fans who filled the stands of the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, to his teammates, coaching staff and the rest of the albiceleste contingent in British territory. However, there is a love that the Argentine captain does not change for anything: that of his wife and his children.

“I miss you Antonela Roccuzzo, I miss you”, was Messi’s message to his family on social networks, accompanied by an image in which, in addition to his partner, his son Mateo is seen. The publication, on the eve of the friendly of the Albiceleste against Estonia in Pamplona (this Sunday from 3:00 p.m. Argentine time), had millions of likes and thousands of comments. It was precisely Antonela who wrote “we more” along with several emojis of hearts.

After Argentina’s conquest against the Italians, which symbolized Messi’s fourth title if we take into account the 2005 U-20 World Cup, the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the Copa América in Brazil last year, Antonela had celebrated on social networks with photos of the celebrations: “So happy for you love. Let’s go Argentina. You deserve everything”. Furthermore, she uploaded various stories on her Instagram account.

A few hours ago, the Papu Gómez had taken over the leading role in the networks for a dedication to 10: “You can fall in love with a person without the need to kiss him or see him every day”. This comment generated a wave of responses among the same teammates of the national team.

“It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines, we knew it was going to be a nice match, in a nice setting, to be champions and luckily it happened to us”declared Rosario before the cameras after the convincing 3-0 against the Azure. And he concluded: “We have to keep trying to grow to get to the World Cup in the best possible way. In September we will meet again, hopefully we will arrive well, because we are very excited”.

