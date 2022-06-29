I only needed a few hours with Endless Dungeon and its endless waves of aliens to know that I want it now

Surely you have slaughtered waves of monsters in many video games, but I think that what Endless Dungeon proposes is very different from what we have seen so far. Fast-paced twin-stick action meets pure tactics and strategy with tower-defense elements. Do you want to meet him?

The developers of Amplitude Sudios comment that they are big fans of strategy games. The truth is that they don’t need to say it. Titles as interesting as Endless Space, Endless Legend or Humankind have come out of the French company. I mean, they have plenty of experience. That is probably why their next project has not gone unnoticed, especially if I tell you that they are trying something new within the development team: a game of tactical action with rogue-like elements that is also combined with tower-defense mechanics. How do you stay?

This is Endless Dungeon and I have already been able to test it in the OpenDev demo that you can also play on Steam starting next June 30, which I recommend from now on. It is a fairly representative test of what you are going to find: a very challenging game in which you will learn to resist against monster waves. Thus, I can assure you that it is a title with a lot of twin-stick shooting action, but also with moments of calm and reflection in which you will have to think very tactically and strategically. All with an interesting background behind it and more than respectable production values, apart from a strong emphasis on listening to what the user community has to say. In addition, it is designed for both the player lonely enough to enjoy it together with a group of three companions in online multiplayer. Are you interested? The truth is that it has already generated a certain expectation in me, and then I’ll explain why.

Twin-stick action with a tactical tower-defense touch

Endless Dungeon is based on a simple but powerful idea: escape from a space station infested with aliens, where our only alternative is to find their core. Why? Nobody knows, and that’s precisely the fun, in knowing what’s hidden in this story inspired by the fascinating Endless universe (supposedly connected to other Amplitude Studios games). To do so we must advance through the rooms of this peculiar abandoned stationwith a gloomy setting, in which each room can surprise us with useful things for our progression, but also threats.

The layout of the maps is procedural, which means that it changes with each game, and it is something that you will suffer a lot, since it is a difficult game (or at least this demo was). Everything is explained because your main objective is to defender el crystal, a very important source of energy that you must escort from point A to point B, and from there to another point C… and so on. The problem is that when you move this particular rock, monsters will appear in droves, forcing you to be prepared and resist.

And here I am going to be clear: if you think that shooting is enough, you are wrong. Not even the AI ​​companion next to you will be enough. Here it is necessary to study well the path that the crystal will take, room by room, and deploy turrets and other facilities at strategic points for when the fierce tour occurs. It’s not easy, but you have some clues. For example, do you know where the nests of enemies and intuit what its path of movement could be. In this way, you can devise tactics such as avoiding opening certain floodgates, thus forcing the waves to follow a certain path.

Your skill matters in a highly agile and satisfying twin-stick shooter conceptOnce you have determined the tactical and strategic part, let’s say that the die is cast, although I do not deny that the shooter component is also fundamental. Your skill matters in a concept of disparos twin-stick very fast and satisfying. You have a variety of weapons at your disposal, with devastating machine guns, but also less frequent but lethal snipers. The developers have confirmed that we will have 8 different heroes launchers, each with their specific equipment and abilities. At the moment I have tried the three available, and I confirm that driving changes a lot to one or the other.

Since this has been a first contact, I can’t delve into the possibilities of progression, but they seem important. You may upgrade your units, and in the levels there are lots of material resources to collect. These serve to build your defenses, among other things. The difficulty is more or less suffocating depending on how you manage this facet, although the developers have assured that they are currently working on offering several difficulty modes. Therefore, it is an aspect that they are currently adjusting.

In fact, the OpenDev test is intended to polish all these aspects, including some technical performance. At Amplitude Studios they claim to be very attentive to the opinion of the players to make Endless Dungeon the best video game possible. I think they don’t lie. There is a lot of dedication put into a release that we still don’t know when it will arrive, but I am already following it both for its curious combination of action, tactics and tower-defense and for how much fun it has been for me in this first contact.