I ordered the gigantic free maps that the European Union gives away and when I received them I was delighted: this is how you can get one

As we mentioned a few days ago, through the Publications Office of the European Union, it is possible to request a series of maps and publications of the European Union free of charge. In this way, when you order, they will arrive at your home printed in a few days, even with free shipping.

We already have our copies, and in this article we wanted to show you how they seemed to us, our experience with their website, and also talk about the quality of these documents and maps.

How to order free publications





As we mentioned in the article, ordering maps and other publications is very simple through the Publications Office of the European Union. The vast majority of physical copies are paid, although there are a few maps and other documents that we can get for free.

To order them, simply select the publication, the language in which we want it, and add it to the cart. In fact we won’t even have to registersince it will only be necessary to indicate the contact information and address to make the shipment.

Yes indeed, we are limited to ordering one copy for each purchase. In this way, if we want to order another copy, we will have to carry out the process again, a measure to avoid wasting paper foolishly.

Huge full color maps

The maps of the European Union that we were able to order for free have dimensions A1 and B1 respectively, so They are gigantic pieces to be able to place on the wall. These can come in handy for an office, or a room, although perhaps the most logical assumption would be to place them in the classroom of a school or institute, especially due to their educational and illustrative nature.





The most curious to see is perhaps the map of the European Union that features numerous cartoonish references to each country. This is one that the little ones in the house will find fun, and in addition to the references, they can also learn about the countries and capitals that make up the European Union, as well as the euro coins and bills that are currently used (in fact not It was not until I saw the map that I remembered that 500 bills no longer exist).

The documents are printed on 100% recycled paper, showing a rough touch as well as thick. To place it on the wall, it will be necessary to make space, because as we have already mentioned, they are large. This one in particular is a B1.





As regards the other of the maps of the European Union, it is less striking, although it contains very interesting data on each country of the euro zone and its capital. In it we can know the surface they occupy, the total population, their flags, or even the currency they use. In addition, we find a separate section for the non-continental and overseas territories of the member states.

In this case the size is A1, so it is somewhat smaller than the one described above. It is also printed on recycled paper, and as with all publications, we can also choose to download a free PDF version.

Publications for the little ones in the house to learn





Another one that we can order for free and that can be entertaining for the little ones is the paper Pac-Man from the European Union. By folding the paper, we will find a fun way to learn about the continent and this political community. In fact, it works based on a series of questions that, by changing position once the Pac-Man is over, we will find the answers.





Lastly, another of the publications that serve as learning for boys and girls is “Europe ¡Better Together!”, which includes a series of documents, pages and maps offering all kinds of information about the European Union, customs, curious facts, and in general, an experience loaded with color illustrations.

It is a casual way for the little ones to learn some basic concepts about where and with whom we live on the continent, and above all a way for them to discover a small iota of the diversity of cultures that Europe treasures.