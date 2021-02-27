“I owe nothing to anyone”: David Faitelson and the controversy on Twitter fueled by the “Donkey” Van Rankin

David Faitelson again faced a controversy this week when he was called #LordDeudor (Photo: Instagram @ davidfaitelson_espn)

Adapting to social networks, with all the good and bad they have, has been just one more step in the career of David Faitelson, who has been in sports journalism for more than three decades.

Used to being a controversial figure, this week he had to face a new wave of criticism and even the appearance on Twitter of the hashtag #LordDeudor, that was at the top of the network trends.

It all began because the journalist bet that Club América would come out well off before the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation for an accusation of improper alignment in his match against Atlas. And it is that in this meeting the player Federico Viñas was present on the bench of the Eagles, who was not registered in the line-up sheet, something contrary to the regulations.

“1000 to 1 because they do not take away the points from America… What’s more, I bet my house, my hair and even myself … I’d better shut up … ”, wrote Faitelson on February 21.

The commentator made a public bet on the issue of America’s lineup (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

But the surprise would be great the next day when the Commission decided to remove the three points from America.

So the presenter Jorge “The Burro” Van Rankin took Faitelson’s words very seriously and ordered him to pay his bet; however, the journalist backed down and explained that he could not give up his house because it belongs to his wife.

Such a response only triggered a stronger reaction from Van Rankin, who created the #LordDeudor hashtag with which hundreds of messages soon began circulating asking Faitelson to pay the bet. Even the journalist Jose Ramon Fernandez, your partner in ESPN, challenged him to shave.

“They put me in a kind of pressure that made Donkey Van Rankin to catch the character is in the middle of the show especially of Televisa so that they put #LordDeudor and that he did not pay the bet “, explained the journalist in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

José Ramón Fernández even challenged Faitelson to shave himself to imitate the style of Enrique “El Perro” Bermúdez (in the image) (Photo: Special)

Faitelson assures that it is necessary to “have thick skin” to face controversy, but he is also certain that journalists are not the news.

We are here to tell the news, so that the important character is the athlete, the soccer team, the basketball team, the diver. The protagonists are not the journalists, you cannot be the news

For Faitelson, whoever was on the team of The Protagonists formed by José Ramón Fernández, the important thing in the matter was that the disciplinary Commission “had the courage so that an influential and all-powerful team like América could lose points at the table and finally and most importantly of all, the blessed regulation was fulfilled. That is the important thing, not whether Faitelson bet or not. ”

The member of ESPN He knows, however, that these controversies tend to attract a large audience on social media. “If you like that, in a country like ours burdened by many problems with a crisis due to the pandemic, it is fine there is no problem.”

He also says that as sports journalists their contribution to society is “minimal”, since they talk about matches. “Soccer is not life, nothing happens, there are much more important things. I know that we go through difficult times and we have to provide that entertainment to people and people have to be distracted by us ”.

David Faitelson does not agree that journalists should be the news (Photo: Instagram @ davidfaitelson_espn)

Faitelson knows that during his career as a sportswriter he has been in the midst of controversy on several occasions, but at the end of the day he has acknowledged his mistakes because “no one is perfect and infallible.”

Almost 40 years later, fortunately, I can see almost anyone in the eye in the middle and I owe nothing to anyone. Can I be wrong in my judgments? Yes. I’m wrong, I offer an apology and the next day I move on

So far none of these mistakes has led him to think about retiring from the environment, because for him his profession has given him great satisfaction doing what he likes. “I have made serious mistakes but at no point have I come to think that it is the end.”

And after several frictions with colleagues in the middle, he has learned that the important thing is not to take anything personally.

“Sometimes you are wrong and passion wins you overIt is very easy to say it cold but at the moment of fever one wants to impose. There is a matter of pride where you want to impose your point of view your truth and well it is part of the debate. Sports journalism work is like a sports competition: you have a chance for a rematch the next day. “

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

“I’m already up to Faitelson’s mother!”: When José Ramón Fernández exploded against his partner on tv

Televisa’s coup against José Ramón Fernández: the alleged plot with FIFA to veto him from a World Cup

The betrayal of José Ramón Fernández on TV Azteca: this is how he uncovered the plot against him