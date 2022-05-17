I played politician for a day, and I’ve been treated so badly that I’m glad I ended up choosing journalism

The gender of city builders ha evolved very little with the years. We are talking about a very basic type of game that gives us the option of directing a city, empire or space station – at least it is a very mutable genre, yes – with a range of options accessible almost from the first moment and that little by little they are expanding their range of skills. Said like this, it sounds like the least interesting thing in the world, but the best thing about the genre is how it plays with you, gives you the options to enjoy its proposal and misrepresenting the game itself until you have yourself between a rock and a hard place with steps that are arbitrary in principle but that mark the fate of the game.

This is what makes city builders attractive within the strategy and why Kapital: Sparks of Revolution, from the base, it works. Obviously, the political and ideological struggle pairs perfectly with a more narrative game like Road 96; but what better way to challenge the player than with everything against him, fuel the flame of revolution and put our head on a pike whenever possible.

Kapital: Sparks of Revolution, from the Belarusian studio Lapovich Team, is based on the basic idea of ​​the city builder leaving us in charge of the direction, control and management of a city of early last century. In this case, the setting is the best possible for a game of this nature, laying the foundation stone for a class struggle as the main trigger for all the events in the game. Although it is a tremendously striking aspect, after all, its title leaves no doubt about what theme it will address, this social struggle it is somewhat diffuse —in addition to presenting certain dissonances that, if you allow me, I would like to comment on below— with the bourgeoisie, working class and nobility struggling to survive after a war.

The truth is that the hackneyed system of a city builder is the least striking here: manage; build to satisfy; control to rule; responds to requests… But it is in that intrinsic difficulty of the genre and how the title itself plays with us where the grace of everything is. Kapital: Sparks of Revolution is difficult, even in its easiest mode. Yes, the game has forced me to reduce difficulty because once you lose 3 cities at the hands of the mob, you rethink if you’re really worth it for political management. It is necessary to deliberate what is best for the town as a whole, but without forgetting any of its 3 strata, so the game increases in difficulty and allows falsify their own actions.





As it does? With static dialogs and “this will please a few, but it will piss off the many” decisions that play a fine moral line. Sparks of Revolution is what it is, it does not seek to be tremendously deep, and perhaps that is why its political discourse diluted After a few hours of play. Even with everything, he knows how to work with the tools at his disposal. We will constantly be part of a tug-of-war between social groups that will make us opt for one or the other. Perhaps it is convenient for us to preserve the rights of the bourgeoisie since a large part of the improvements depend on them, but leaving aside the nobility translates into a consequent duel for influence where we can lose contracts with other cities or the evolution of our city, championed by the highest strata.

Sparks of Revolution surprises by how its purpose is not to entertain by offering more, but to entertain by being bloody

This independent bet allows itself the luxury of frolic with the user in a very curious way because while other titles of the genre seek for our city to flourish with small ups and downs, here the only thing that stands in the way are stones, I have to say a lot. Running a company is not easy, and the desire to burn the mansion where you stay they grow day by day, and I assure you that they will burn it, and if they do not reach it, they will destroy the city. The AI ​​is very extreme, of course, but if we flood the city with alcohol and not food, what can we expect?

Of course, this title bets on a city manager very limited. The North European study limits the radius of action to what we do in our city. There are no enemy raids, no fighting or trading with other cities of our choosing. All the manages AIa lack that I do not attribute to being a weakness but rather a declaration of intentions, to make what is important be what happens in the streets and in our predisposition to manage it with a good hand.





Nevertheless, perhaps what disappoints a bit is his vague concept of political revolution. I understand that a video game cannot be a history book. Sparks of Revolution does not seek to be either, in fact, it is just enough in speeches beyond the classic differentiation of good and evil. Even so, the idea of ​​this game is that of class struggle and even its cover, which crowns a Steam page somewhat missing from the entire catalog, incites that fight for and for the people.

Given this, Kapital comes face to face with the limits from his own gender. Perhaps the idea behind it could be transmuted and adapted to another genre, who knows. The truth is that with the capabilities it offers, certain ideas remain in a “I want and I can’t”. Opting for a social stratum is not possible, the game seeks the utopian western civilization —which is actually mentioned in the game itself— with an even-tempered city. The idea behind Sparks of Revolution makes for the best and worst case scenarios. A tyrannical city in full control of the nobility? A society under the complete command of the people? The game has the basics and it needs to evolve, and for this reason Kapital: Sparks of Revolution has become a game that follow long termbecause it can grow and surprise more than any other of the genre.