“I see him lost for a long time”: Paco Villa questioned the ownership of Carlos Salcedo

Carlo Salcedo was the victim of criticism in his match against León (Photo: Reuters / Reinhold Matay)

The match between Tigers and lion from Matchday 8 of the tournament Scream Mexico A2021 stopped what to talk about. Users in social networks they criticized the performance of the central defender, Carlos Salcedo. The fans asked for the replacement of the defender at the first half and the commentator of TUDN, Paco Villa, was not left with the desire to publish a controversial tweet.

The narrator questioned to the tapatío and wondered the reason for his ownership, where Miguel Herrera He has respected the place despite the mistakes he has had throughout the Mexican championship “Why is Carlos Salcedo still the owner? I see him lost for a long time. While Nahuel is, today, the best member of the Tigres squad “, he wrote in his account Twitter the sportswriter.

The negative reasons and comments towards Salcedo They were due to specific errors by the visiting team: The first goal of the match fell at the feet of Elías Hernández, after a corner kick. The ball was thrown to the first post and the inattention of Salcedo and Hugo Ayala on Hernández’s mark, it caused him to just push the ball.

Users on Twitter asked for the change of Carlos Salcedo in the Tigres vs León match (Photo: Twitter / TigresOficial)

Subsequently, the second goal of the match did Angel Mena, the “Titan” he looked complacent and misplaced. The Ecuadorian forward received a pass into the area that spliced ​​him to the back of the nets “Carlos Salcedo is out of place in the field of the Volcano, “he wrote Lindsay Casinelli, Venezuelan journalist.

With five minutes to go to the end of the first half, Carlos Salcedo caused a penalty and possible 3 to 0. Mena received a pass from long distance and cut inwards in the large area, the ball bounced off the hand of the Mexican national team and Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán scored the maximum penalty. The Ecuadorian failed from eleven steps, Nahuel Guzmán looked away the ball that went to his left side.

The discount was made Raymundo de Jesús Fulgencio at minute 43 of the first half. A center of Luis Quinones He ended up on the right foot of the feline youth squad, who soon bounced the ball. At minute 93, Quiñones scored the tying goal, that way the teams divided points and took a unit home. So far those of Leon Guanajuato they came to 15 points and they were momentarily placed in the second position of the general table. While those of Nuevo León added 13 units, which momentarily placed them in the fourth place from the quotient table.

The Nuevo León Tigres played matchday 8 against the A2021 Esmeraldas de León (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



Both teams arrived at the meeting after drawing in their previous matches. The royals equaled 1 to 1 with Atlas, while the Esmeraldas they did the same with Eagles of America. Miguel “Piojo” Herrera He did not give the starting eleven one day after the match, the above due to the muscular discomfort of several of his players.

For the first time in the tournament, the French André-pierre Gignac y Florian Thauvin started as headlines. The Gauls attended with the French team to play the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where after three games they returned without having passed the group stage. Gignac I had no involvement with Tigers since the last tournament, as he had muscular discomfort that took him away from the starting eleven in the Opening 2021.

In the Matchday 9, the Green Belly they will receive the Braves of Juárez. While Tigers will have to visit The Monterrey Gang, at Classic Regio.

