“I see it as a restart”: Charlyn Corral confessed the reasons that made her come to Mexican soccer

The Mexican soccer player Charlyn Corral recently arrived at the set of Female pachuca where he will have new goals after building his sports career in the old continent. The player made it clear that her return to Mexico does not see it as an end to something, but as a restart: “I see it as a reboot and I decide to return to play close to my people, my friends and my family ”.

However, Corral overcame a severe injury that took her away from the courts for several months and without a doubt, her return does not promise to be entirely simple: “I am aware that coming back here and wherever I am, after an injury like the one I had it was going to be difficult, but if I want to be close to the people I love, that’s what I need now, “he clarified for ESPN.

Likewise, Charlyn did not mention anything about her future, because at the moment she is focused on doing the best possible job in national football: “Later I’ll see what I decide but for the moment, I’m satisfied, ”she said.

Charlyn Corral was born in the municipality of Acolman, in the State of Mexico, on September 11, 1991. Thanks to the passion that her family shares for soccer, from a very young age she participated in different national Olympics, and in some of them she became champion and considered the best player.

Charlyn Corral arrived at Pachuca with new goals (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAFemenil)

However, his entire career was built outside of Mexico. He moved to the neighboring country at a very young age to study Sports Administration at the University of Louisville. Thanks to the CMAS agency that helps Mexican athletes get scholarships in the United States. He managed to get placed on a 100% scholarship and without speaking English.

There he managed to establish himself in the squad of the Lousville Cardinals, and was chosen as midfielder of the year in 2012. In addition, she was called up to Tri when she was only 13 years old, the age at which she broke the record of 8,671 pull-ups in two hours, what it was worth to be named by FIFA as the “Child Prodigy”, a title that she confirmed by becoming the youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup, in 2006 at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Russia, when I was 14 years old.

The Mexican forward too wrote his name in the history of the whole of Levante and Mexico. The Aztec player became the first female soccer player in win the Pichichi, after adding 24 goals in the season 2017-2018.

Charlyn signed with Levante after his participation in the Women’s World Cup Canada 2015, and since then, the Mexican set a goal which was succeed in Spain.

Charlyn Corral was the first footballer to win the Pichichi, (Photo: Instagram / @charlyncorral)

Although he was not crowned with his team, and was very close to the Champions League, the Mexican was very clear about her work: scoring goals, which she achieved during her stay in Europe. No one had brought a scoring title to Mexico since the days of Hugo Sánchez at Real Madrid.

Before arriving back in Mexico, Charlyn returned to fulfill a new dream of playing close to his people: “I am returning to a place where until a few years ago it was impossible for me to play professional soccer. I have dreams to fulfill. I am back in my prime to help my country’s football grow “The player mentioned in a video she shared on her social networks.

His arrival in Pachuca occurred hours after his separation from the Atlético de Madrid. In Mexico, women’s soccer was professionalized until 2017 and right now, the league is experiencing a predominance marked by the team of Tigers

