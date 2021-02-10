“I seem to have seen a beautiful Tiger”: Bayern Munich and UANL cross poignant messages prior to the Club World Cup final

(Photo: EFE / EPA)



Tigers will face this Thursday, February 11, Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup final. Fact that places the Mexican club as the first to reach this instance.

Faced with the duel between the two organizations, Bayern Munich shared on social networks: “I seem to have seen a cute tiger”, Accompanied by a picture of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The reaction of Twitter users was to remember Mexico’s victory over Germany in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, 1-0, in the group stage. And they also made reference to André-Pierre Gignac’s goal against Neuer, in a friendly match between France and Germany in November 2015.

Meanwhile, the university team reminded Bayern of the occasion in which Eintracht Frankfurt beat it in the German Cup, when Carlos Salcedo was part of that squad, in 2018.

Bayern Munich and Tigres share messages prior to the Club World Cup final (Photo: Twitter @ TigresOficial)

“Yes!He’s a Tiger, he’s our Titan, Carlos Salcedo, and he already knows him well“Tigres replied.

The game is scheduled for this Thursday at 12:00 at the Qatar Foundation Stadium.

The German representative will seek to become the second club to accumulate six championships in one year.

“We have a chance to win the sixth title. We are aware of the historical significance it has, not only for Bayern, but also for the entire world of football. We want to show that we want to take this title at all costs, ”said Robert Lewandowski.

In the last 14 years, at the Club World Cup, European and Mexican clubs have met six times. In 2000, Necaxa beat Real Madrid in the penalty shootout for third place in the tournament, it should be noted that it was another format in which the tournament took place.

(Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Dabbous)

Other teams that have come in third place are: Monterrey in 2012 Y Pachuca in 2017. Meanwhile, América (2006 and 2016), Pachuca (2008), Atlante (2009), and Cruz Azul (2014) achieved fourth place in said competition.

“Let’s keep dreaming”

Ricardo Ferretti, coach of the UANL Tigres, acknowledged that his team is enjoying their passage to the final of the Club World Cup.

“Everyone’s effort put us in the final. I think it’s one thing we’re enjoying and we’re going to keep dreaming about. We are still very involved and hopefully we can give the great satisfaction of the championship ”, he mentioned after the triumph over Palmeiras in the semifinal of the competition.

The Brazilian strategist admitted that the two teams they faced were difficult, but applauded the efforts of his pupils to overcome all difficulties.

(Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Dabbous)

While, Hansi Flick, coach of Bayern Munich, highlighted the dynamism of the Mexican team in their attacks.

“I saw the first semi-final. Tigres is a very dynamic team, with a lot of power, we have to counter that well in the final”, Declared the Teutonic helmsman after his team’s victory in the semi-final of the international tournament against Al Ahly.

