“I sign what he tells me”: Neymar blamed his father in the trial for irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona

Neymar poses for a photograph with a fan upon arrival at court for the trial of his controversial signing for FC Barcelona in 2013 (Photo: REUTERS)

After an initial day of the process in which he did not say a word, the Brazilian footballer Neymar decided to advance his statement at the request of his lawyers to the Court of Barcelona to ensure during the trial that he investigates alleged irregularities in the controversial signing that took him from Santos FC al Barça in 2013 that he signed the documents that his father gave him.

“That was always taken care of and has always been taken care of by my father, who has always been responsible for this. I sign what he tells me”, he sentenced Ney questioned by his lawyers, who argued that the attacker should play with the Paris Saint Germainin the French league on Friday and in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

The Brazilian attacker 30 yearswho is accused by the Prosecutor of corruption and could receive a sentence of two years in prison with a financial fine of €10 million ($9.7 million)has limited itself to answering the questions raised by its defenders.

Neymar appeared at the Barcelona Court for the trial investigating his controversial signing for Barcelona (Photo: REUTERS)

When asked if he took part in the negotiation, Neymar explained that he was always clear that he wanted to play in the Camp Nou: “I knew there were rumors from other clubs. I always wanted to play for BarcelonaIt was my dream to play there when I left Santos. There were many clubs that wanted me to go. But since I was a child I wanted to play for Barça and followed my heart. I was able to go to Real Madrid, I don’t remember anything else. At the last moment I had to choose between the two and I went to Barcelona”.

A month from Qatar World Cup and in full season with the PSGthe Brazilian star has to testify about the alleged irregularities in his controversial signing by Barça. On the first day of the trial, the defense had managed to get the player and his parents, also prosecuted, to be absent after a couple of hours present at that initial hearing. Neymar claimed he was tired after playing the night before, when he scored PSG’s winning goal against Marseille in the French league.

After his statement on Tuesday, Neymar You will not need to be present at the trial again, although you can testify again before the process ends (October 31) by videoconference.

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, gave his testimony by video call at Neymar’s trial (Photo: REUTERS)

Another of the personalities who gave his testimony this Tuesday was Florentino Perezpresident of the Real Madridwho admitted at the Barcelona Court that he offered €45 million to Santos in 2011 but Ney He ended up joining the culé team two years later because that was his wish. “The players go where they want and Neymar wanted to go to Barcelona. We were interested in him 10 years ago or something like that. But I know it because of the general sports management of Real Madrid, not because I was important in any type of negotiation, ”he specified by videoconference.

At from Florentino It was a short intervention, since the president of the Real Madrid He referred to make some notes on the documentation that the white club has provided to the summary. When asked if he had a meeting with DISthe company founded by the parents of Neymar to manage his career when he was a young promise, the boss of the Merengue he said no.

The parents of NeymarWith Sandro Rosell y Joseph Maria Bartomeu -former president of Barcelona- and the former leader of Santos Odilio Rodrigues Filhoare also prosecuted, as are three legal entities: the Barçathe Santos FC and the signature DIS for allegedly concealing the real amount of his transfer to the Barça in 2013. The club initially valued the transfer at 57.1 million euros (40 million for his family and 17.1 for Santos), but the Spanish justice estimates that he reached at least 83 million.

Neymar will not need to be present at the trial again, although he can testify again by videoconference (Photo: REUTERS)

For DIS, sports investment fund owned by the Brazilian supermarket group In the endthere was an alliance between the Barca, Neymar and later the Santos to hide the real amount of the operation through other contracts from which they were left out. The company, which 2009 acquired 40% of the footballer’s economic rights, received €6.8 million of the 17.1 officially admitted to the Brazilian club. He now denounces him for crimes of corruption between individuals and fraud.

DIS now asks for the restitution of the €35 million What do you think you have lost? As a private accusation, the business group requests five years in prison for the footballer, rosell y Bartomeu, in addition to millionaire fines. The lawyers of the Brazilian soccer player PSG deny any irregularity and assure that spain It has no jurisdiction to deal with this case.

