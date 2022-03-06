“I spend the day crying”: the Ukrainian figure of Manchester City expressed his pain and said why he did not join the army of his country

Oleksandr Zinchenko gave details of his pain over the war in Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS)

From his position as the footballer of Ukraine highest profile, since he is one of the figures of the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola, the player Oleksandr Zinchenko made a strong statement. As he commented in an interview with the BBCwould have decided to go to his country to fight against the invasion of Russia not being the father of a little girl.

Many Ukrainian sports stars, who are still active or retired, have taken up arms, such as the world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk or the tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky. It is a position that I would have also taken Zinchenko If it wasn’t for his fatherhood. “To be honest, if I didn’t have my daughter, my family, I would be there”assured the footballer of 25 years.

“I am very proud to be Ukrainian and I will be for the rest of my life (…) I know my people, the mentality of the people of my country. They prefer to die and they will die, but they will never give up.” he added in an interview conducted on the eve of the Manchester derby corresponding to Date 28 of the Premier League.

Zinchenko wore a shirt with the Ukrainian flag before Manchester City’s match against Everton (Photo: REUTERS)

In this dialogue with Gary Lineker, Zinchenko told how he lived the night the invasion of Ukraine began. “My wife woke me up and she was crying. She was shocked. She showed me the videos, the photos of what is happening now in Ukraine. The closest thing to the feeling I had is maybe when a family member dies. That feeling of feeling very bad inside you. But it was worse, he did nothing but cry”, he revealed.

He also gave a heartbreaking testimony of how he spends his days while the armed conflict spreads in his country: “I spend the day crying. It’s already been a week, not that I’m counting, but even when I drive the car from the training ground I start crying out of the blue. It’s all in my head. Imagine the place where you were born and raised and now it is deserted. I can show a million photos and videos of every city in my country that was destroyed.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko wore the Manchester City captain’s armband in the duel against Peterborough United in the FA Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

Zinchenkowho played a year and a half at the Russian club Ufa before signing for him Manchester Cityregrets the silence of the Russian footballers. ”I was surprised that no one, none of them has spoken clearly against the invasion. Most play for the national team and have many subscribers on Instagram, Facebook, etc. They could at least do something to stop this war, because people listen to them (…) but they don’t, they act as if (the situation) didn’t exist. I do not know why”denounced.

